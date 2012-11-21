Haley Reinhart becomes the latest ‘American Idol’ to be dropped from label

Haley Reinhart is no longer an Interscope/19 Recordings artist, it appears, as she becomes the latest “American Idol” label casualty.

According to reports like those from the L.A. Times and the Hollywood Reporter, a source close to the situation says that Interscope chose not to exercise their option on the follow-up to the 22-year-old singer’s debut “Listen Up!” Reinhart released that effort in May, a year after she came in third on the 10th season of the reality/talent show; it has sold 59,000 copies total since then.

Lauren Alaina and Scotty McCreery came in as the runner-up and winner, respectively, during the 10th season. They are both still signed to Mercury Nashville.

But even some “American Idol” winners have to live up to the pressure of their debut albums catching on with audiences outside of the show’s fans. Kris Allen and Lee Dewyze split with their labels homes; runner-up and show favorite David Archuleta was also dropped.

Interscope has not commented yet and Reinhart’s Twitter and Facebook pages have been fairly quiet in recent weeks.