Haley Reinhart becomes the latest ‘American Idol’ to be dropped from label

Haley Reinhart is no longer an Interscope/19 Recordings artist, it appears, as she becomes the latest “American Idol” label casualty.
According to reports like those from the L.A. Times and the Hollywood Reporter, a source close to the situation says that Interscope chose not to exercise their option on the follow-up to the 22-year-old singer’s debut “Listen Up!” Reinhart released that effort in May, a year after she came in third on the 10th season of the reality/talent show; it has sold 59,000 copies total since then.
Lauren Alaina and Scotty McCreery came in as the runner-up and winner, respectively, during the 10th season. They are both still signed to Mercury Nashville.
But even some “American Idol” winners have to live up to the pressure of their debut albums catching on with audiences outside of the show’s fans. Kris Allen and Lee Dewyze split with their labels homes; runner-up and show favorite David Archuleta was also dropped.
Interscope has not commented yet and Reinhart’s Twitter and Facebook pages have been fairly quiet in recent weeks.
Might have something to do with the non-existent promotion
This is good news, she was not my favorite anyway
Baka!
Post a comment…
agreed!!!
that’s exactly what I was going to say, chloe! don’t like her at all.
Good luck to Haley! BTW David Archuleta completed his 3 album contract with Jive/Sony. David said he received offers to stay but did not. I think he was probably already planning to serve his 2-year church mission. After his contract ended, David was the guest soloist for the 2010 Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s Glad Christmas Tidings concert series performing to 21,000 per night (BTW CD and DVD available). He spent most of 2011 touring US and Asia (where Sony released a nicely extended Asian Tour Edition of his 2nd pop album). In the 10 weeks before his mission David starred in a 5-week Philippines miniseries and recorded two 2012 cover albums to leave for his fans – Forevermore in PH, and BEGIN in the US (released in Asia by Sony). David started his mission Mar 28, 2012. If you are on twitter he is DavidArchie (his manager Kari posts for him while David’s on his mission).
This is ridiculous. SHE IS AWESOME!
didnt even hear about the album…and i loved her on the show!! she rocked it!!
I’m glad she was dropped, she behaved like a DIVA and had 0 respect for the opinion of the judges!!
This , they probably coudlnt stand her bossy ass attitude
She didn’t respect their opinion because she knew the judging was slanted against her (even the press picked up on it).
In an interview after the show where Randy repeated his criticism in a shout and Steven Tyler yelled to Haley to “Don’t listen to them,” Steven Tyler told Ryan Seacrest they had agreed beforehand to criticize her song choice.
But then he realized it was about “showing this girl could sing.” He went on to tell Ryan, “Randy’s not a singer…She nailed it. She used her voice just the way she was supposed to…she delivered it like the blue plate special, it was just so good…it showed she had emotion, and it showed she could sing…(the bussing) pissed me off.”
She did think she was above everybody else. I personally did NOT like her. What comes around goes around!!
Who gives a S-H-I-T
I give a s-h-i-t, but only when I’m sitting on the throne.
Apparently you since you took time out of your day to not only read the article but to comment too. That does not indicate someone who doesn’t give a S-H-I-T.
never like her anyway. she is a very self absorbed person and thought she was better than everyone else. what goes round comes round. now go get a real job.
My thoughts exactly!!!!! I’ll never forget the night she got eliminated, she was shocked and looked very pissed off as if to say “how dare YOU kick ME off?!”
The most common phrase used to describe Haley by those who have gone to school with her, worked with her or simply met her is “She’s a sweetheart.”
Since the show/tour ended she has spent time socially with fellow Idols Casey Abrams, Stefano Langone, Pia Toscano, Paul McDonald and Karen Rodriguez…and possibly others.
[img29.imageshack.us]
never liked her
never did like her, no big loss
It’s so sad that when someone has confidence in themselves that they are portrayed as being a diva or self absorbed by armchair critics who would never in life attempt to do what these people do or have no talent for it. I hope she has much success in the future and keeps her great confidence in herself.
maybe if she stopped growling like a dog and actually sang she’d have fans
YUP! She was trying to be sexy. LOLOLOLOL Epic fail.
I think her voice is absolutely sexy. I wouldn’t say it was a fail, look how far it brought her!
Haley has fans around the world and doesn’t “growl” on the album. She did that on the show because the judges encouraged it (so much for her not listening to them).
LA Times: “In a post-Amy Winehouse world, listeners are still hungry for retro soul, even if the conversation is dominated by imports like Adele and Emeli Sandé. Reinhart presents a nimble voice that although undoubtedly influenced by current sounds, leans heavily on the sultry harmonies of Lisa Stansfield and En Vogue.
“Listen Up!” is a gamble. Carefully crafted pop hits are traded in for depth – a rarity for “Idol” and most twentysomethings in the business. There are no disposable pop beats from of-the-moment producers. Instead piano lines, horns and bright Motown-inspired dance-pop move the disc. It works, even if it doesn’t contribute to “Idol’s” commercial prowess.”
I had no idea she had an album. I just looked on youtube. Good songs. What a shame.
I know one thing for certain, and that is, that if Haley were here reading the hatred, she would not bother to bite you dogs back with your own vulgar poison, You are not worthy of her gracefulness.
I agree there was no promotion. This is the problem for all winners now. The record labels just put the album out with no money and take what they can get. I can see that most are not getting record deals anymore. These contestants are actually being taken advantage of. The show pays 50 million out to judges and nothing out to the contestants.
who the hell is Haley Reinhart
Someone you don’t know who sings better than people you do know.
she wack anyway good that they dropped her ass :)
Omfg she looks like michaela conklin. woah.
*conlin
Too bad that season was so jaded towards Scotty and Lauren. Hailey is so much more talented and was not given to the credit she deserves!!! Hopefully another label will give her an opportunity and great material to show her talent
I really liked most of her Am. Idol performances, and I even bought her new release… the production values were not great on either the AI or the follow-on release, but I sure dig her unique sound. Hope she lands somewhere else soon. And I hopes she shows up at SxSW in Austin. I would love to catch her act during the music conference.
Oh and the ‘judges’ on AI are crap… I like the format and talent and judging on ‘The Voice so much better.
The record signed her on, why don’t they just keep her?
didnt like her anyway…no big surprise or let down for me…! I think she was to sleezy!!!
Good news!!! she was too sleezy…she sucked in my opinion!
No Loss…she was a sleeze!!! thought she could sing and just plain sucked…probably more than we know about!!! LOL
Well now, that didn’t last long did it. LOL
Well now, that didn’t last long, did it? LOL
Well, this was only a matter of time. How she got to 3rd place on Idol and a record deal remain a mystery to me. Her singing was not that great (and let’s be honest – incessant growling is NOT music) and she was disrespectful and unprofessional any time the judges dished out criticism that was not to HER liking. (Remember that she didn’t even make it to Hollywood when she auditioned for AI9 – now we know why. Simon Cowell must have booted her *** out.) She proved multiple times that she had a ginormous ego and a really nasty attitude, which probably translated into people not wanting to buy her album. I’ll bet Jimmy Iovine is kicking himself in the *** for wasting time and money signing Haley in the first place.
Haley Reinhart should have been the American Idol winner my opinion. Maybe it was the music she played I don’t know definitely took some risk, but you didn’t have those judge standing ovation.