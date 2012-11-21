Haley Reinhart becomes the latest ‘American Idol’ to be dropped from label

11.21.12 6 years ago 44 Comments

Haley Reinhart is no longer an Interscope/19 Recordings artist, it appears, as she becomes the latest “American Idol” label casualty.

According to reports like those from the L.A. Times and the Hollywood Reporter, a source close to the situation says that Interscope chose not to exercise their option on the follow-up to the 22-year-old singer’s debut “Listen Up!” Reinhart released that effort in May, a year after she came in third on the 10th season of the reality/talent show; it has sold 59,000 copies total since then.

Lauren Alaina and Scotty McCreery came in as the runner-up and winner, respectively, during the 10th season. They are both still signed to Mercury Nashville. 

But even some “American Idol” winners have to live up to the pressure of their debut albums catching on with audiences outside of the show’s fans. Kris Allen and Lee Dewyze split with their labels homes; runner-up and show favorite David Archuleta was also dropped.

Interscope has not commented yet and Reinhart’s Twitter and Facebook pages have been fairly quiet in recent weeks.

Around The Web

TAGSAMERICAN IDOLHaley Reinhart

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP