Halle Berry will star in and produce ‘Mother’

Halle Berry is ready to be a “Mother.”

The Oscar-winning actress has signed on to star in and produce the upcoming big screen indie comedy “Mother.”

The film centers on an engaged woman who leaves her gangster groom standing at the altar, and poses as a single mother in order to hide from her ex. Things soon go haywire, of course.

No other roles have yet been cast.

Emilio Ferrari and Vincent Cirrincione are producing “Mother” along with Berry, while Chris Miller exec produce, according to Variety.

Berry recently starred in the minor hit “The Call,” and is reprising her signature role as Storm in Bryan Singer’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”