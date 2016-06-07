Will This ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ Star Be a Replicant in ‘Blade Runner 2?’

#Ryan Gosling #Blade Runner #Ridley Scott #Halt and Catch Fire
06.07.16 2 years ago

AMC's Halt and Catch Fire deals with emerging technologies in the 80s and now one of its cast will join the sequel of a film from the 80s about androids (one of whom was technically born this year). Mackenzie Davis, who spectacularly stars as Cameron Howe on the show opposite Lee Pace and Scoot McNairy has joined Blade Runner 2. Will she play a replicant?

This marks Davis' second time working with Ridley Scott (who is not directing the replicants this time around). If you're not a Halt and Catch Fire viewer (you should be, it's a phenomenal show), you might have caught the actor recently in The Martian, starring Matt Damon. There's no word yet on who she'll play but I'd be remiss if I didn't mention her resemblance to Daryl Hannah's Pris.

Harrison Ford is officially set to reprise his role as Rick Deckard in the Denis Villenueve-directed sequel to Scott's 1982 film. The Hollywood Reporter writes:

Plot details are being kept under wraps but it is known that the story takes place several decades after the conclusion of the 1982 original and that Ford is reprising his role as replicant hunter Rick Deckard.

Hampton Fancher (co-writer of the original) and Michael Green wrote the new screenplay based on an idea by Fancher and Ridley Scott.

Principal photography is scheduled to begin in July with Warner Bros. distributing in North America and Sony Pictures Releasing International handling the rest of the world.

The film is set for a October 6, 2017 release and Davis joins Ford as well as Ryan Gosling, Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ana de Armas, Carla Juri, and Robin Wright.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ryan Gosling#Blade Runner#Ridley Scott#Halt and Catch Fire
TAGSBlade RunnerBLADE RUNNER 2DAVE BAUTISTADENIS VILLENUEVEHALT AND CATCH FIREHARRISON FORDMACKENZIE DAVISRidley ScottROBIN WRIGHTryan gosling

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP