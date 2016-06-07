Will This ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ Star Be a Replicant in ‘Blade Runner 2?’

AMC's Halt and Catch Fire deals with emerging technologies in the 80s and now one of its cast will join the sequel of a film from the 80s about androids (one of whom was technically born this year). Mackenzie Davis, who spectacularly stars as Cameron Howe on the show opposite Lee Pace and Scoot McNairy has joined Blade Runner 2. Will she play a replicant?

This marks Davis' second time working with Ridley Scott (who is not directing the replicants this time around). If you're not a Halt and Catch Fire viewer (you should be, it's a phenomenal show), you might have caught the actor recently in The Martian, starring Matt Damon. There's no word yet on who she'll play but I'd be remiss if I didn't mention her resemblance to Daryl Hannah's Pris.

Harrison Ford is officially set to reprise his role as Rick Deckard in the Denis Villenueve-directed sequel to Scott's 1982 film. The Hollywood Reporter writes:

Plot details are being kept under wraps but it is known that the story takes place several decades after the conclusion of the 1982 original and that Ford is reprising his role as replicant hunter Rick Deckard. Hampton Fancher (co-writer of the original) and Michael Green wrote the new screenplay based on an idea by Fancher and Ridley Scott. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in July with Warner Bros. distributing in North America and Sony Pictures Releasing International handling the rest of the world.

The film is set for a October 6, 2017 release and Davis joins Ford as well as Ryan Gosling, Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ana de Armas, Carla Juri, and Robin Wright.