James Corden’s next Carpool Karaoke passenger: Lin Manuel-Miranda

Just you wait: the next Carpool Karaoke is gonna be awesome.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and star of Broadway massive hit Hamilton, will join James Corden for his popular Carpool Karaoke segment, EW first reported.

And you don”t even have to wait too long: The segment will air in the Monday, June 6 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS.

The car will be rather full in Miranda”s segment: joining him and Corden are fellow musically gifted folks Audra McDonald, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Jane Krakowski.

Photo credit: Timothy Kuratek/CBS

This comes just ahead of the Tony Awards airing on CBS on Sunday, June 12, when Hamilton will undoubtedly sweep. The hip-hop musical already made history with a record-breaking number of nominations.

The news also comes just after today“s report that Miranda“s exit date for Hamilton is July 9. THR reported he will leave the lead role for someone else to take as he focuses on other projects.

On our wish list for Carpool Karaoke with Miranda in the passenger seat: A handful of Hamilton songs, of course (but how to choose which ones???), some sick rhymes from a rap great (Dr. Dre, Eminem, take your pick, Miranda), and at least one Disney song since Moana, Mary Poppins Returns, and The Force Awakens has Miranda a permanent member of the Disney family. (Hey, while we”re dreaming big, let”s just ask for a premiere of Moana“s music.) And could he do some freestyle rap too, please? We know that”s not karaoke, but pretty please?