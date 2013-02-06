‘Han Solo’ and ‘Boba Fett’ films added to the list of ‘Star Wars’ standalones being developed

This is going to be a significant test of how much of a character belongs to the writing and how much is about the performance. If Disney wants to make a young Han Solo movie, I’m willing to watch that. Sure. Absolutely. Part of me hopes someone completely insane decides to spend $100 million on technology to let Harrison Ford give a motion captured performance as young Han Solo because I think that would be “Hellraiser”-level creepy, but accidentally, and I’d have to watch it every day because it would be totally deranged.
Obviously, no one is going to make that movie, and so they’re going to end up casting someone to play young Han Solo, and no offense, Hypothetical Young Actor they haven’t found yet, but those are some mighty big shoes to fill, and pretty much everything you do is going to get hyperscrutinized. You are always going to be compared to Harrison Ford in his prime, and even Harrison Ford can’t win when that comparison is being made. It is a losing proposition because of the nature of fandom, and I contend that the moment you give the fans what you think they want, they will turn on you and tell you that they never wanted it after all.
I suspect we’re going to hear all sorts of things mentioned as “in development,” and I also suspect that no one knows which one is getting made first and no one will know until they’ve developed some of these ideas further and actually nailed down the scripts and the cast and the directors, and we’re a long way from that. As I said yesterday when posting the article about Bob Iger confirming that these stand-alone films are in development, we can all probably come up with the same short list of immediately obvious possibilities here. “Yoda.” “Boba Fett.” “Han Solo.” Pardon me if I suspect that stories about these being developed should be on the cover of “Big Duh” magazine. Of course they are. These are some of the most iconic characters from the films, and beyond that, they’ve all successfully driven marketing and merchandise lines in the past.
So far, we’re hearing a lot of choices that are going to make adult fans of “Star Wars” happy most likely, but I guarantee there are decisions being made for young fans, too, decisions that revolve around “Clone Wars” era characters who are beloved by an entire demographic that has not yet weighed in on these stand-alone movies. Some guy yesterday groaned in our comments about how scared he was that my kids might get the films they want out of this deal, and that strikes me as an excellent summation of the state of “Star Wars” fandom. My kids don’t begrudge older “Star Wars” fans any of the things they like or that they want, but older fans have such contempt for the “Clone Wars” era stuff that they basically discount a whole generation of fandom and the things they like. “Star Wars” means different things to different age groups and not ever decision is going to play right to the original trilogy nostalgia that is being so cleverly serviced with the decisions so far. That’s the crowd that feels most wronged by “Star Wars” right now, and it’s also the crowd that will end up spending the most money on this new trilogy, so it makes sense to try to placate them first. It’s time to convince them that this time will be different. This time, you’ll get what you want. That should be the tag line for the new trilogy. “Because the prequels sucked and you want more anyway.”
Like everyone else, I’m sure we’ll have some fun with the idea of casting a young Han Solo, but I think it’s more about the types of stories that are told. In a stand-alone, when you don’t have the weight of the saga in the balance, all I want from “Star Wars” movies is fun. As much fun as you can pack into two hours.
In the end, it doesn’t matter which characters you pick as long as the films are fun. Fingers crossed, and I guess we’ll start finding out sometime after 2015.
I didn’t quite understand why fans were so happy to have STAR WARS under control of Disney? Didn’t they realize they were going to run into the ground, milk whatever remaining goodwill was left until there was nothing but a dried husk of a franchise left? Or maybe these movies will be good. Who knows?
I mean, I’m already kind of sick of STAR WARS and it’s about to get crazy over-saturated with lightsabers and shit up in here. Get ready, guys, you asked for it, you’re getting it.
It’s because George Lucas is no longer in charge. Because there is a chance they will give it to talented filmmakers who will actually make good movies again. Because these new movies, whatever they are like, will NOT be like the prequels. How do you NOT get that?
I’ve never gotten the hysteria around STAR WARS so maybe you can chalk it up to that. I also think you are taking a lot for granted. You do realize there are other people besides George Lucas capable of making inferior movies, right?
That paragraph about older fans begrudging younger fans is the best thing written about Star Wars in a long time. It’s so true, people are going to ignore it and attack you as a Prequel loving idiot.
Cool! Hopefully they get someone cool to play Han Solo like Zach Efron or Justin Bieber or Mickey Mouse! Gonna be SO RAD!
It seems sacrilegious, but you know what? If they can re-cast Captain Kirk, they can re-cast Han Solo.
Let’s just hope they do a better job casting young Han than they did young Kirk. Pine pretending to be someone named James T. Kirk was the biggest problem with Trek ’09.
Well, that and the lousy script/plot. Let’s hope the new SW films do that better too.
Anyhow, I’m not sure who’s going to fill those shoes. I assume they’re going to want to someone much younger than, say, Nathan Fillion or Josh Holloway.
There was nothing wrong with Chris Pine as Kirk and that was by far the most entertaining of the Star Trek movies to date! Remember they changed history by killing off his father so you can’t expect his version of Kirk to have become the same man. Lighten up a bit and give these movies a chance, stop being such a boring, narrow minded grump!
JJ is the best thing to happen to Star Trek lets hope he can bring the magic back to Star Wars too!
Sorry just wanna clarify, that comment was directed at Shaun not you Jeff…
Well, to be fair, they’ve already recast Alec Guinness.
Chris Pine worked brilliantly as Kirk. That’s not a commonly contested point about JJ’s Star Trek.
@Jeff and Steve: I just hated Pine as Kirk. It was too much “Look at what a bad boy I am” and not enough of what made Kirk a leader that his crew would so devotedly follow.
Much of that may have been the writing more than Pine, but he’s too much of a pretty boy and not someone who commands respect. Hell, the way the lousy script got Kirk into the captain’s chair was just ridiculous.
What happened to him earning his command by serving on the Farragut, teaching at the Academy, and surviving the horrific crimes of Kodos the Executioner? Hell, how about Kirk that simply kicks some ass? Pine just doesn’t strike me as an ass-kicking captain.
Yeah, I know… Different Trek, different timeline. Ugh.
“Into Darkness” has me sort of curious, so I might end up seeing it, but that first movie just wasn’t good. I know lots of people liked it. I just didn’t care for a big, loud, dumbed-down “Star Trek” that seemed to have more in common with Star Wars instead.
Shaun, you have a point about Kirk as a leader. The way he gets the Captain’s chair is so ridiculously rushed. If you blink you miss it. But even the film makers know this. They’ve been quoted as stating that the first film was about Kirk getting the chair. This movie will be about why he’s earned the right to have it. We’ll see.
As far as Pine’s physical attributes, he’s actually not as good looking as William Shatner, so I’m not sure where the pretty boy claim comes from. And as much as I like the character of Kirk (and I really do), the character often took a back seat to the questionable acting of Shatner. I don’t see that problem with Pine. Pine seemed to capture all the qualities that made Kirk charismatic and watchable, without any of the ham… well not completely. There are tiny moments of ham in his performance but they are deliberate and kind of brilliant.
I have nothing against Pine’s performance, but the contortions that movie had to go through to get to the point where all the characters were sitting where they needed to be was beyond ridiculous. A Captain Kirk who achieves his status because it’s his destiny rather than just being really good at his job gets you from the Starfleet scenes to the Enterprise scenes quicker, but it has the drawback of making the character seem much smaller.
And the criticism of Shatner as a ham actor is beyond old. His performances on a colorful, borderline campy (in a good way) 60’s tv show were not the same as the ones in several big-budget 1980’s blockbusters. He knew what he was doing. Also, he has like five Emmy’s, which is five more than Chris Pine has, so I don’t think Shatner needs to look to him for acting tips anytime soon.
Here’s my hope for one stand alone film: STAR WARS: SCUM & VILLAINY
Cherry bits the best bits from the SW TV series that was being developed and was to center around the underbelly of the universe. Have a re-casted young Han Solo tangling with Boba Fett and Jabba the Hutt. Simple, straight forward and it will be exactly what the older fans will want and equally accessible for the younger fans.
In the casting of young Han I recommend they think outside the box. They need someone who can handle the comedic stuff as well as the drama side. They need a scruffy looking nerf-herder, not some boyish young Hollywood actor. My recommendations: Chris Pratt or Joel Edgerton.
And if they include a scene where young Han tends a flock of actual Nerfs, they deserve to be eviscerated.
My daughters want a Princess Leia film, before she got caught on Tatooine.
That one guy you mentioned is a tool.
Harrison Ford in wraparound segements / third act climax (post ROTJ / pre Sequel tirlogy), flashback narrative structure in the middle (Okay, like a Lost episode) with the recast actor and plot XYZ that’s introduced in the flashbacks is resolved at the climax of the third act with Harrison Ford as Han Solo. That sounds like a movie to me!
I think Sam Rockwell would make a damn good new Han Solo. But I’m more excited about the sequel trilogy with old Han Solo.
I think wherever they decide to go in the SW universe, they need to stay away from Jedi, it’s a big sand pit, lets go exploring.
What some of you guys making suggestions aren’t getting is that it has to be a young actor. HF was what in his 30s when he was cast. If this is a back story movie on him the actor would need to be 20s possibly teenager aged. I’m thinking maybe Liam Hemsworth, the young jock dude from Suburgatory, or if they are going older then Bradley Cooper is a dead ringer for HF. Also Chris Hemsworth would be a good choice too.
I’m cynical this is possible, but then again they did cast River Pheonix as a young Indy, and that worked for me.
Drew just a word of warning – what I’ve enjoyed about your work, particularly at Hitfix, has been that you stay just a little bit above the fray and weighing in with authority once real news lands. These rash of SW stories in the last few weeks feel, for you, very insubstantial. And I get it – SW draws eyeballs. But rather than jumping at every tidbit, you should consider a column that collects up all the scraps and drops same day each week – “This week in Star Wars”?
Maybe I’m in an absolute (and therefore unmarketable) demographic. I don’t want any of that.
Do you know the inherent problem with sticking within the timeline of the six Star Wars movies? We know what’s going to happen. There are few secrets. And what’s more, it gets boring.
I liked Yoda, Han Solo, and Boba Fett as much as anybody. However, we know their story, or at least where their trajectories end up. So a Young Han/Yoda/Boba is basically taking the prequel route which tends to be unambitions and fails more time than not. Even when it does not, when is the last time you saw a prequel or some movie based on the younger (or origins) version of a popular character that turned out amazing? Second question; when did they eclipse the original story where you fell in love with those characters? If those examples exist, they’re pretty rare.
If there is a stand-alone Boba Fett movie, have him escape from the sarlacc in Empire Strikes Back and have something worth watching happen to him. Most likely turn him into an anti-hero. But the rest? I’ll pass.
What I liked about Star Wars was the mystery and wanting to watch a story unfold, getting to know these fresh new characters, seeing how this epic journey played out. Announcing spin-off Yoda/Han-Solo/Boba-Fett movies just seems, frankly, boring. They’re milking the same cow. I want to see what comes next, or even historically what great forgotten events led us to this point, not just the filling in of every moment in the Star Wars universe between Phantom Menace and Return of the Jedi with the same handful of popular characters we already know and whose stories we have pretty much already been told.
Mainly, I want something new, something fresh, something inspired. “Star Wars” should be the backdrop for new ideas. If they are just going to milk it for spin-offs of fan favorites from the six movies thus far, then what’s the point? To me, this is a pretty big disappointment. Instead of building on the stuff that came before they are basically content to draw from the same wells over and over. That does not work at all for me.
Nah, you’re not alone. (Although we may be in the minority.)
I would pay to see all three of those films, probably, but I would VASTLY prefer to see someone do something with new characters, be they Jedi (as Snyder’s rumored film) or new faces of the smuggling underworld, etc.
Hopefully, new stuff will happen. I kind of thought the new trilogy was going to be centering around the Skywalker (and/or Solo?) family, and the standalones would be exploring new pockets? But I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.
I agree this franchise needs some new materials and faces. Take the books for example they added to old plots and created new ones, such as Fetts return and the creation of Darth Caedus, wich lead to many more wonderful stories and characters. I hope that if anything the new devs take into acount the events from the books and recreat them. At best I hope they do something even more ingeneous and creative.
And for those who havent, and like books or Star Wars, read some of them.
Hey Anon E Mous, any input into where’s a good place to start w/ the Star Wars books? I’ve been aware of, and sort of interested in, them for a while, however never actually picked one of them up.
Dave I: (If you want the old characters, go with the original Zahn trilogy. (Heir to the Empire, etc.) Death Troopers is standalone, and the idea of zombies in SW may sound absurd, but it was the first SW book I’d read in about 10 years, and was exactly what I wanted it to be. It’s dark and fun. I have Scoundrels as well now, but haven’t cracked it yet.
“It is a losing proposition because of the nature of fandom, and I contend that the moment you give the fans what you think they want, they will turn on you and tell you that they never wanted it after all.”
This is really it, isn’t it? I think this is the time for the Next Generation of Star Wars. I hope we get a lot of new faces and new characters, and I hope it’s packed full of fun.
I would argue, not necessarily. It depends on “what fans think they want” to some extent, however it is also about a quality project. Fans wanted the Dark Phoenix saga in X-Men. They did not like it. Is that because of the losing propositional nature of fandom, or because it was a rushed movie put out by a company that has a poor track record with films and had a ton of holes in that particular film?
Of course in this case, I do not want a stand alone Han Solo film any more than I’d want a Young Indiana Jones film. I’m not even sure fandom is asking for these films in this case. Young-Han/Yoda/Boba-Fett “prequels” are really what people are clamoring for? Since when?
I guess that is where I disagree the most with Drew. These seem like cash cow movies nobody really wants. Yeah, people will see them. I cannot say I have ever heard anybody actually say they wanted them.
I look forward to future episodes, not tying up the past. The great thing about episode 4 was that the main characters had reached crisis points – Leia has stolen the plans, Luke was desperate to leave & Han was about to go on the run. The circumstances led to a great movie.
I did toy with the idea that Han Solo could have been the son of a prince and that George Lucas could have written a storyline in episodes 2 or 3, where Han’s parents were involved in the rebellion and killed & somehow Chewie took care of him and then in episodes 7,8 & 9, older Han could find out his lineage, giving his (hopeful) marriage to Leia a royal seal of approval…but I guess there are many of these ideas in the comic books and on the ‘net.
I look forward to future episodes, not tying up the past. The great thing about episode 4 was that the main characters had reached crisis points [snip] The circumstances led to a great movie.”
Exactly! Great stories come from characters being placed in crises and dealing with them. And Star Wars through Return of the Jedi were clearly the biggest and most important points in ANY of the people’s lives up to that point. What could possibly be any more epic or grandiose than that from their pasts? Sure, there are probably good stories, however what circumstances could be this important? This just seems doomed to mediocrity. At best.
I just want them to have a situation that develops and needs characters to rise up. Not just milk every last historical moment in these characters’ lives that have not made it to the big screen. Who cares? Just tell a story and have the logical characters (pre-existing or created based on the context) be moved to participate.
Totally agree, I think most of us fans want to keep these movies special and not devalued by hit and miss endeavours the way some Bond, Star Trek and other franchises have become.