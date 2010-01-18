‘Hangover’ crew, ‘Glee’ cast, Bullock and Downey, Jr celebrate at WB/InStyle Globes party

The cast and crew of “The Hangover” are no doubt having a hangover this morning after celebrating their Golden Globes win for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy. And trust me, this pundit can relate after quite a night at the Warner Bros./InStyle Party.

After the Globes end, the Beverly Hilton turns into a party circuit with the attendees and more guests arriving to go from one shindig to another. This year the rain reportedly hindered the HBO and Weinstein Company events, but Summit, NBCUniversal and the notoriously hard to get a ticket for Warner Bros./InStyle events went off without a hitch. Fox had their own shindig at the ritzy Craft restaurant offsite in Century City which made it hard to co-ordinate attending anything else unless you had your own limo or wanted to get drenched walking in the rain.

Star-studded events are nothing new for this prognosticator (and that’s not meant to boast, I’ve just been in this biz for awhile), but I can’t remember the last time I was in a room so jam packed with famous faces. It’s partially because the Globes always beats the Oscars in terms of sheer starpower thanks to the combined movie and TV categories (one of he reasons the Academy pretends the Globes don’t exist publicly) , but also because all of the parties are at one central location. Think of it as the athlete’s village at the Olympics, but with a lot more alcohol and expensive jewelry.

Who did I catch or bump into through the night? Just Harrison Ford, The Edge, Sandra Bullock, Robert Downey, Jr., Seal, Topher Grace, Neil Patrick Harris, Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson (pretty adorable together), Vanessa Hudgens, Michael C. Hall, Ashley Greene, “True Blood’s” Sam Trammel, Ryan Kwanten and Alexander Skarsgard (damn he’s huge – should have been Thor), “Glee’s” Lia Michele, Matthew Morrison and Kevin Mchale, David Arquette, Olivia Wilde, Courtney Cox, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick and pretty much the whole “Hangover” crew. There were many more, but um, the alcohol sometimes makes your memory cloudly…oh, and — ugh — Linday Lohan hiding in a sequin hoodie. Yes, nothing says “I don’t want to be seen” more than a sequin hoodie. (Is it a bad sign Lohan left before Awards Campaign and his crew? Wait…don’t answer that.)

[The massive multi-colored chandelier above the party.]

In any event, also caught up with one of the nominated writers of “500 Days of Summer” — asked him his reaction to Taylor Lautner (of all people) introducing “500” on the show and he gave the appropriate response: “I hope it helps sell a lot of DVDs.” Indeed, nothing like that first big WGA residual check.

One of the best moments of the night, however, was watching the “Glee” cast and “Precious” herself – Gabourey Sibide – celebrate their wins and year on the dance floor. Certainly put a smile on anyone’s face who caught it.

And lastly, had to hand it to “True Blood’s” Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer. They were accosted in the hall inbetween parties and stopped for photos for anyone who asked and a lot did. Very classy.

Another intriguing note, while many of us who watched the telecast from home felt Gervais bombed and started to lose the room that was surprisingly not the reaction from many in attendance at the Hilton. Most of the peeps I spoke to felt he just disappeared during the show. Could the director made his act seem worse than it really was? Curious to say the least.

Next up, Sundance, SAG Awards and Oscar Nods on the 2nd. Good times.

As the season heats up, look for breaking awards season news and commentary daily on Awards Campaign.