‘Hangover,’ ‘New Moon,’ ‘Avatar’ lead nominations for 2010 MTV Movie Awards

Surprising to no-one, “New Moon” and “Avatar” are the films that earned a good number of nominations for the 2010 MTV Movie Awards . A somewhat pleasant revelation, however, is that “The Hangover,” well, has “eclipsed” them all.

The latter comedy scored six nods total — including Best Movie and Best Comedic Performance for both Bradly Cooper and Zach Galifianakis — and while the other two movies earned five.

“Twilight” star Robert Pattinson is featured in three categories, for Best Male Performance, Global Superstar and Best Kiss (along with co-star Kristen Stewart). Stewart, in turn, scored two nominations in that last category, with the additional girl-on-girl smooch with Dakota Fanning in “The Runaways.” Taylor Lautner is up for Best Male Performance, Global Superstar and Best Kiss, with Taylor Swift in “Valentine”s Day.”

“Avatar,” on the other hand, is up for Best Movie, Best Female Performance (Zoe Saldana), Best Villain (Stephen Lang), Biggest Bad*ss Star (Sam Worthington) and Best Kiss (Worthington and Saldana).

“Harry Potter” won”t be left out of the festivities, as “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” garnered Best Movie, Best Female Performance (Emma Watson), Best Male Performance (Daniel Radcliffe) and Best Villain (Tom Felton).

The new Best Scared-As-Sh*t Performance category for horror films has some less familiar names: those would be Alison Lohman (“Drag Me to Hell”), Amanda Seyfried (“Jennifer’s Body”), Jesse Eisenberg (“Zombieland”), Katie Featherston (“Paranormal Activity”) and Sharlto Copley (“District 9”). Seyfried is also in the running for Best Female Performance from “Dear John.”

Aziz Ansari is on tap to host the ceremony, which airs on MTV on June 6.

General fan voting begins today and runs through June 5 on MovieAwards.MTV.com . However, the Best Movie category stays open to voters throughout the broadcast, with a winner to be crowned at the end.

As previously reported, Christina Aguilera is set to perform at the Los Angeles-based event, with Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz, Zac Efron, Jonah Hill, Jessica Biel, Cooper, Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove, Shaun White, Vanessa Hudgens, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Russell Brand presenting.

A complete list of all the categories and nominees is listed below.



