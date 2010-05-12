‘Hangover,’ ‘New Moon,’ ‘Avatar’ lead nominations for 2010 MTV Movie Awards

· Alice In Wonderland – Director: Tim Burton, Producers: Suzanne Todd, Jennifer Todd, Joe Roth and Richard D. Zanuck (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
· Avatar – Director: James Cameron, Producers: James Cameron and Jon Landau (Twentieth Century Fox)
· Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince – Director: David Yates, Producers: David Heyman and David Barron (Warner Bros. Pictures)
· The Hangover – Director: Todd Phillips, Producers: Todd Phillips and Dan Goldberg (Warner Bros. Pictures)
· The Twilight Saga: New Moon – Director: Chris Weitz, Producers: Wyck Godfrey and Karen Rosenfelt (Summit Entertainment)
BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE
· Amanda Seyfried – Dear John (Screen Gems/Sony Pictures)
· Emma Watson – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Warner Bros. Pictures)
· Kristen Stewart – The Twilight Saga: New Moon (Summit Entertainment)
· Sandra Bullock – The Blind Side (Warner Bros. Pictures)
· Zoe Saldana – Avatar (Twentieth Century Fox)
BEST MALE PERFORMANCE
· Channing Tatum – Dear John (Screen Gems/Sony Pictures)
· Daniel Radcliffe – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Warner Bros. Pictures)
· Robert Pattinson – The Twilight Saga: New Moon (Summit Entertainment)
· Taylor Lautner – The Twilight Saga: New Moon (Summit Entertainment)
· Zac Efron – 17 Again (Warner Bros. Pictures)
BEST BREAKOUT STAR
· Anna Kendrick – Up in the Air (Paramount Pictures)
· Chris Pine – Star Trek (Paramount Pictures)
· Gabourey Sidibe – Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire (Lionsgate)
· Logan Lerman – Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (Twentieth Century Fox)
· Quinton Aaron – The Blind Side (Warner Bros. Pictures)
· Zach Galifianakis – The Hangover (Warner Bros. Pictures)
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
· Ben Stiller – Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (Twentieth Century Fox)
· Bradley Cooper – The Hangover (Warner Bros. Pictures)
· Ryan Reynolds – The Proposal (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
· Sandra Bullock – The Proposal (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
· Zach Galifianakis – The Hangover (Warner Bros. Pictures)
BEST VILLAIN
· Christoph Waltz – Inglourious Basterds (The Weinstein Company)
· Helena Bonham Carter – Alice In Wonderland (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
· Ken Jeong – The Hangover (Warner Bros. Pictures)
· Stephen Lang – Avatar (Twentieth Century Fox)
· Tom Felton – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Warner Bros. Pictures)
BEST FIGHT
· Beyoncé Knowles vs. Ali Larter – Obsessed (Screen Gems/Sony Pictures)
· Hugh Jackman and Liev Schreiber vs. Ryan Reynolds – X-Men Origins: Wolverine (Twentieth Century Fox)
· Logan Lerman vs. Jake Abel – Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (Twentieth Century Fox)
· Robert Downey Jr. vs. Mark Strong – Sherlock Holmes (Warner Bros. Pictures)
· Sam Worthington vs. Stephen Lang – Avatar (Twentieth Century Fox)
BEST KISS
· Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson – The Twilight Saga: New Moon (Summit Entertainment)
· Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning – The Runaways (Apparition)
· Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds – The Proposal (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
· Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner – Valentine”s Day (Warner Bros. Pictures)
· Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington – Avatar (Twentieth Century Fox)
BEST WTF MOMENT
· Betty White – The Proposal, Cops a Feel (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
· Bill Murray – Zombieland , Bill Murray?! A Zombie?! (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures)
· Isabel Lucas – Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Unexpected Transformation (Paramount Pictures)
· Ken Jeong – The Hangover , Naked Trunk Surprise (Warner Bros. Pictures)
· Megan Fox – Jennifer”s Body, Vomits a Mysterious Black Ooze (Twentieth Century Fox)
GLOBAL SUPERSTAR (New Category)
· Robert Pattinson
· Kristen Stewart
· Taylor Lautner
· Johnny Depp
· Daniel Radcliffe
BEST SCARED-AS-SH**T PERFORMANCE (New Category)
· Alison Lohman – Drag Me To Hell (Universal Pictures)
· Amanda Seyfried – Jennifer”s Body (Twentieth Century Fox)
· Jesse Eisenberg – Zombieland (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures)
· Katie Featherston – Paranormal Activity (Paramount Pictures)
· Sharlto Copley – District 9 (TriStar Pictures/Sony Pictures)
BIGGEST BADASS STAR (New Category)
· Rain
· Angelina Jolie
· Channing Tatum
· Sam Worthington
· Chris Pine
