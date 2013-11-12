‘Hanna’ director is off to Neverland with ‘Peter Pan’

(CBR)Director Joe Wright”s next act involves a trip to Neverland.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Anna Karenina” and “Hanna” filmmaker is in talks to direct a new take on “Peter Pan” for Warner Bros., with “Arrow’s” Greg Berlanti producing and Jason Fuchs set to write the script. Little else is known beyond the “Peter Pan” premise, and the promise that this version of the tale will give Pan “the “Batman Begins” treatment.”

Wright”s take on Neverland is just the latest of many “Peter Pan” projects in development. Channing Tatum”s “Pan” is developing at Columbia Pictures, while “Hunger Games” director Gary Ross has been attached to adapt “Peter and the Starcatchers” for Disney for some time now.