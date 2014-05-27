‘Hannibal’s’ bloody third season will explore the character’s origins

(CBR) Did you watch the “Hannibal” Season 2 finale yet? If not, turn away now: Major spoilers lie ahead.

In the final episode of the NBC horror show”s second season, the titular cannibal emerged victorious from a bloody showdown against the likes of Will Graham, Jack Crawford and Alana Bloom. Indeed, all three of those opponents were left with their lives in the balance, some closer to death than others. It”s entirely unclear how “Hannibal” will shake out moving forward, now that almost all of the cast members are either dead or dying.

But Bryan Fuller, creator and show runner, has a plan. In an interview with TV Guide, he promises that Season 3 will feature Lecter on the run, with an emphasis on his history as a serial killer.

“Season 2 is going to be a lot of fun,” says Fuller, “because it”s going to be taking a lot of disparate elements from the novel “Hannibal Rising” and the novel “Hannibal” and mashing them up together as part of the thrust of the season.”

But if you”re well-acquainted with the Thomas Harris novels that “Hannibal” is based on, don”t start thinking you know what”s about to happen on the show.

“It”s going to be fun to bastardize two novels into one sort of Frankenstein season,” Fuller says. “I will brace everybody right now: We”re significantly changing the Hannibal origin story from 'Hannibal Rising.'”

Read the full TV Guide piece for much more on what”s ahead in “Hannibal,” and for some closure on that season-ending bloodbath.