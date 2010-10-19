‘Happy Days’ patriarch Tom Bosley dies

Tom Bosley, perhaps best known as Howard Cunningham from “Happy Days,” has died.

According to TMZ.com , the veteran actor has been battling a staph infection. Tom Bosley was 83.

In addition to his Emmy nominated role as beloved patriarch on “Happy Days” and the title role on “Father Dowling Mysteries,” Bosley’s resume reads like a list of TV’s most respected and most popular shows, with appearances on “Car 54, Where Are You?,” “Dr. Kildare,” “Get Smart,” “The Mod Squad,” “Marcus Welby, M.D.,” “Bonanza,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Bewitched,” “Maude,” “Love, American Style,” “The Love Boat,” “The Streets of San Francisco,” “Murder, She Wrote” and more.

A Tony winner for “Fiorello” back in 1960, Bosley’s big screen credits included “Love with a Proper Stranger” and his final role in this year’s “The Back-Up Plan.”