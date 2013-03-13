‘Harlem Shake’ spends a fourth week atop the Billboard Hot 100

“Harlem Shake” makes it four weeks in a row atop the Billboard Hot 100 even though Baauer”s viral sensation drops in YouTube streaming and radio airplay (and is also the subject of a dispute by two vocalists).

The top three positions remain static as Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s “Thrift Shop” stays at No. 2 and Bruno Mars” “When I Was Your Man” holds at No. 3, according to Billboard.

Rihanna”s “Stay” featuring Mikky Ekko rises 5-4, while Justin Timberlake”s “Suit & Tie” rises 8-5 following the song”s performance on “Saturday Night Live.”

Taylor Swift”s “I Knew You Were Trouble” falls 4-6, Drake”s “Started From The Bottom” slips 6-7, Will.i.am and Britney Spears” “Scream & Shout” inches 7-8, Lil Wayne”s “Love Me” featuring Drake and Future climbs 11-9, and Mars” “Locked Out Of Heaven” spends its 20th week in the Hot 100 at No. 10, down one spot from last week.

Look for Pink”s “Just Give Me A Reason,” featuring fun”s Nate Ruess to enter the top 10 next week, as it soars 47-18 this week.