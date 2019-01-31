DC

It’s been a busy week for DC Films, with our first glance at Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn), Ben Affleck announcing that he won’t play the World’s Greatest Detective in The Batman, and a release date for the James Gunn-directed, Zack Snyder-produced The Suicide Squad (August 6, 2021). What connects these three films, outside of sharing a cinematic, er, “extended” universe, is David Ayer, who directed both Robbie and Affleck in the original Suicide Squad.

(Side note: having to clarify “original” before “Suicide Squad” is deeply weird.)

Ayer was recently asked by a Twitter follower whether Harley’s new look was a “proud Dad moment” (creepy phrasing, but sure). “Yes it is,” the filmmaker responded, followed by the hugging face emoji. (Robbie previously praised Ayer as an “incredibly effective” director for the way he makes his actors “not just [explore] the characters, but [explore] yourself.”) Ayer won’t be back for The Suicide Squad, but he is directing a sequel to Netflix’s mega-popular Bright and The Tax Collector, which finds him re-teaming with Fury star Shia LaBeouf.

Probably fewer tanks this time around, though.