Harold Perrineau cast as a guardian angel in NBC’s ‘Constantine’ pilot

(CBR) NBC's “Constantine” cast is filling out, with Deadline reporting Wednesday that three actors have been added to the DC Comics-based pilot: Lucy Griffiths, Harold Perrineau and Charles Halford.

Perrineau, known for his role as Michael on “Lost,” will play Manny, “an authoritative angel” who supervises Constantine's actions. Griffiths, who's played Marian on the BBC's “Robin Hood” and Nora on “True Blood,” is set to play Liv, described by Deadline as “an offbeat young woman tired of her ordinary life who comes to discover that she has the ability of seeing the supernatural world among us.”

Halford, who recently appeared as Agent Shaw on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and Reggie Ledoux on “True Detective,” will play Chas; unlike Manny and Liv, Chas a long-running character from the “Hellblazer” comic book series. As in the source material, the TV version of Chas will be a close friend to John Constantine — Deadline says, “Constantine's oldest friend and staunch companion who possesses powerful survival skills that might possibly be supernatural.” Chas, created by Jamie Delano and John Ridgway, was played by Shia LaBeouf in the 2005 “Constantine” movie.

The “Constantine” pilot, starring Matt Ryan in the title role, was written by Daniel Cerone and DC Comics adaptation mainstay David S. Goyer. It's one of several DC-based properties in current development as a TV series, along with “Gotham,” which has a series commitment at Fox; and “The Flash” and “iZombie” at The CW.