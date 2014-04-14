Harrison Ford discusses ‘Blade Runner 2’ during rowdy Reddit AMA

Oh, Harrison.
While Harrison Ford is one of the few guys working right now who I could indisputably call “iconic,” I find myself ambivalent about his persona when he's giving interviews. I've had some good chats with him, and some that were more difficult, and it completely seems to be up to his mood at the moment we sit down.
The same can be said about his appearances on talk shows. He's done it well at times, and there are other interviews where it looks like he wants to crawl out of his skin, and for an actor, he seems to have no interest in disguising his feelings at all. He seems perfectly happy to snarl at someone if he thinks they ask him something stupid or obvious, which makes it extra-surprising that he was willing to do a Reddit AMA to help promote the new documentary series “Years Of Living Dangerously.”
“You all probably know me from movies such as Star Wars and Indiana Jones.” Understatement like that is impressive. If you want to go through all 9903 comments (as of mid-afternoon on Monday), you can do so here. There was discussion of his work as Han Solo and Indiana Jones, of course, but the closest thing to what could be called news came when he discussed the possibility of a sequel to “Blade Runner.”
First, someone asked if Rick Deckard was a replicant, and Ford replied, “I think that it's a wonderful storytelling mechanism for that question to be left unanswered,” then followed it up with, “I love that people are still curious about it.” It's so weird to see him talking about the film in what seem to be very fond terms. For a long time, it was perceived as a failure, and Ford didn't seem to want to get into the topic at all. For years, Ford seemed irritated by the mere suggestion that Deckard was a replicant, and I can see why. While Ridley Scott has certainly emphasized that in the more recent cuts of the film, it really wasn't until the workprint surfaced in the early '90s that people even began to seriously entertain that idea. The theatrical cut really didn't make that point, and I feel like it's something that Ridley Scott became enamored of after he finished the film, not during the actual production. It's one of the main reasons I have mixed feelings about directors tinkering with their films after the fact.
When someone asked what he thinks about appearing in a possible sequel to “Blade Runner,” something I'm still not convinced should happen, Ford said, “I'm quite curious and excited about seeing a new script for Blade Runner if in fact the opportunity would exist to do another, if it's a good script I would be anxious to work with Ridley Scott again, he's a very talented and passionate filmmaker. And I think it would be very interesting to revisit the character.”
The thing is, if there's a second film, any ambiguity that existed in the first film is going to go right out the window. After all, if we pick up with Rick Deckard and he's thirty years older than he was at the end of the first film, then I'm pretty sure he's not a replicant. And if Sean Young returns as Rachel, she's going to look like those three decades have passed and suddenly everything we know about the replicants from the first film goes out the window. So then if the entire film becomes about how they lived past their expiration dates, then it definitely pegs them as replicants, and if it's not about that, then I guess we're supposed to assume that he's just a human being. Either way, I'm not sure a sequel makes any sense. There's nothing that was left dangling that I actually want answered in another movie, and after “Prometheus,” I am really, really not sure I want to see Scott go back to dig into another classic film of his.
The best stuff came when he was allowed to discuss his personal interests, specifically regarding conservation. That's the Harrison Ford I like the most, a guy who seems uninterested as stardom except as an excuse to advance some worthwhile conversations. I love that this documentary series about Indonesia and environmental issues led to both Harrison Ford and James Cameron doing AMAs. It sounds like the show has some major ideas on its mind, and I will absolutely check it out. If that was the only thing they hoped to accomplish with these appearances, then mission accomplished, and it does sound like an important subject to discuss.
I also give him credit for two of his best answers to two of the dumbest questions. Someone asked who would win in a celebrity boxing match, Han Solo or Indiana Jones. “The promoter would win.” The other was when someone asked if Han shot first or not. “I don't know and I don't care.”
That's about as Harrison Ford an answer as Harrison Ford could possibly give to a question about Harrison Ford. Well-played, Now everyone get off his plane.
“Years Of Living Dangerously” will air Sundays on Showtime, and you can see the premiere episode again tonight, or on Showtime's website for free.
What I actually found most interesting from this AMA is that he is clearly very fond of his time doing Indiana Jones and would love to do more, but doesn’t appear to be as fond of Han Solo.
I’ll point to his “I don’t know and I don’t care” response to who shot first, as well as to a question where someone asked who he preferred playing: Han Solo or Indy? To which he responded:
“I think Indiana Jones was a lot of fun to do because of the places we went to and the adventures and the action. But Han Solo was also a huge part of my life.”
I think it was something we all could’ve easily guessed, but interesting nonetheless.
Yeah I remember seeing him in an interview with Oprah several years ago (10 or 15 maybe) where she asked him if he would want to play Han again and he quickly said no, not interested (which seems obvious, as he didn’t act very interested in playing Han in RETURN OF THE JEDI). She then asked the same question about Indiana Jones, and he got a kind of goofy grin and said, “in a New York minute.”
I saw him at Comic-Con several years ago (summer before COWBOYS AND ALIENS), and he was asked about Han Solo and he seemed REALLY not interested in talking about Star Wars. I think he even said something to the effect that he still doesn’t get why so many people hold that franchise on such a high pedestal.
This is why I’m not too excited about his return to Episode VII (even though it hasn’t officially been announced). It’s pretty obvious that Han Solo was always just a paycheck to Ford. Indiana Jones is a much more dynamic character to play, and let’s not forget that it’s also a leading role where Solo is a supporting.
Definitely an interesting read: one that seemed more warm and passionate than I was maybe expecting.
The most interesting thing to me is that he seems like a huge Hollywood actor who doesn’t have much interest in movies or TV. He likes to act obviously, but doesn’t seem interested in seeing his movies, movies of colleagues, etc.
When asked about his why he did ANCHORMAN 2 or EXPENDABLES 3, he said he never saw the first movies, but dug the cast/director/whomever. For EXPENDABLES I think he said something like he looked at a picture of the cast and thought it might be fun. Also he took that job because it was a short commitment and on his way to another job.
This stuff is always interesting (AMA), especially when the celebrities are seemingly not trying to be cute/clever, or too promotional. A fun tiny glimpse inside the mind of a legend
The James Cameron AMA that preceded this by seemingly mere hours was exponentially more interesting and substantial, would love to get your thoughts on what it contained.
That said, there were some warm takeaways from the Ford one – especially when he played along to ‘I know’. While he bristled at times, what I enjoyed most was how he lit up about the importance of his current project in a way that seemed incredibly informed and genuine. I love when you can tell someone asked the right question.
Well, considering that “Prometheus” was fantastic, I’m definitely interested in seeing Ridley Scott explore a sequel to “Blade Runner.” He’s suggested that it would follow the Tyrell Corporation in the wake of its founder’s death, so it seems like any Deckard appearance would merely be a cameo. “Blade Runner” ends perfectly, but I just love that whole world and would give anything to revisit it in a new story.
Hi Drew,
While Prometheus had some major issues (likely due to Scott’s story tinkering), it also displayed an engaged director willing to try something risky. I’m actually kind of surprised Prometheus didn’t get a re-cut. It helped Kingdom of Heaven enormously.
That said, I’m with you on Blade Runner. It would have to be a fantastically compelling story. To be fair, while we were told replicants have an expiry we weren’t told how they would appear if they didn’t expire. Those of us who saw the original cut with the greenery at the end might perhaps assume Rachel would grow old over time.
The “Deckard is a replicant” narrative is an interesting thing. I agree the original cut had nothing really hinting at this as a possibility. Subsequent cuts that featured the unicorn supposedly strengthens this idea. But, I’ve never really understood how.
Best,
Decker dreams about a unicorn. So when Gaff leaves the origami unicorn in Decker’s apartment building, it’s presumed to be a message to Decker that he is a replicant because all of his dreams and memories would have been implanted. How Gaff would know that some of his implanted dreams involve a unicorn, or what the unicorn symbolizes is not entirely clear.