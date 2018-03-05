Lucasfilm/Disney

Harrison Ford is, once again, fresh out of f*cks to give. He’s on a farewell tour of sorts and saying whatever he pleases about his past roles. Soon we’ll be seeing someone else playing Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, but that won’t make us stop picturing Ford in the role. (Would that it were so simple.) But what does Ford think about passing the torch to other Star Wars actors? He gave a blunt answer when asked by the New York Times if he viewed his tragic and meme-inspiring departure from the series as handing things off to John Boyega and the other younger actors.

“I don’t know that I thought of it that way at all. I was there to die. And I didn’t really give a rat’s ass who got my sword.”

The unequivocal quote comes from a profile of John Boyega in which Ford praises the younger actor, calling him “bold, confident and complicated, with intelligent ideas.” Ford has shown a similar fondness for many of his co-stars, offering completely useful advice like, “The natural state of an actor is to observe life around them, and now you have to figure out how to do that when all anybody’s looking at is you.” He’s also offered less useful advice, like when Oscar Isaac tried to learn more about piloting a plane from ace pilot Ford, who answered, “It’s fake… and it’s in space, so none of that applies, really.”

In the New York Times article, Ford also took a shot at his character while praising Boyega. “If he is the new replacement for Han Solo, he’s brought a uniqueness to it. I do think he’s got bigger ideas than that. And better ideas than that.”

(Via the New York Times via CBM)