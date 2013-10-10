Harrison Ford open to Ridley Scott’s ‘Blade Runner’ sequel

(CBR) Forget Han Solo. The real question is, will we ever see Rick Deckard again?

Harrison Ford, now a master at dodging “Star Wars” chatter, addressed his possible involvement in Ridley Scott”s planned “Blade Runner” sequel in a recent interview with IGN. The short answer to the loaded question: “Yeah, we”ve been chatting about it.”

“I truly admire Ridley as a man and as a director,” he added. “I would be very happy to engage again with him in the further telling of this story.”

Ford starred in 1982′s “Blade Runner” as the replicant-hunting Deckard. Now a cult classic, the film was embroiled in creative conflict between Scott and Warner Bros. during its production and initial release. Ford famously fought against providing voiceover narration, a battle he lost.

“That was a big part of the issue,” he said. “I didn”t think it was necessary, and Ridley didn”t think it was necessary. That came from the studio.”

Will history repeat itself if Ford comes aboard the “Blade Runner” continuation? We”ll have to wait and see.

