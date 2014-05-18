Harrison Ford, Sly Stallone, Mel Gibson bring ‘Expendables 3’ and tanks to Cannes

05.18.14 4 years ago

CANNES – Over the past week, Lionsgate let the press know the cast of “The Expendables 3” were coming for a press conference and photo call today.  Many veteran journalists thought, however, there was no way Harrison Ford would leave the “Star Wars” set or that Mel Gibson would put himself in front of the global press.  Boy were we wrong.

Ford and Gibson joined other “Expendables 3” cast members Jason Statham, Wesley Snipes, Dolph Lundgren and the man himself, Sylvester Stallone, in Cannes.  Their day started with a photo call on top of a tank on la Croisette. Yes, a tank. It's a photo you probably never thought you'd see and is a postcard for the unpredictability and longevity of Hollywood. If you were a star once you can be a star again. It's as simple as that.

Check out the photo at the top of this story and gawk at the bizarreness.

“Expendables 3” opens nationwide on August 15.

