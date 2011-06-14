Harry Potter and pals in a very bloody new poster for ‘Deathly Hallows Part II’

Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) looks like he’s taken even more abuse than Frodo in this brand new (and, presumably, final) poster for the last film of the series, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II.” Standing ever faithfully at his side are Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint). Behind him, you can see his Hogwarts classmates, and other members of Dumbledore’s Army, as they prepare to face off against Voldemort and his evil minions one last time. Could you possibly be any more excited for this movie???

Watch the above trailer to re-live all of your favorite onscreen HP moments (including the kids’ first screen test!), and get even more excited about the new film.

The film opens nationwide in 2D and in 3D on July 15.

What do you think of the poster?

