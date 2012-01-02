‘Harry Potter’ and the hunt for the golden statue

Warner Bros. has put the full weight of its impressive resources behind an Oscar campaign for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.” As the last in the franchise, the film represents the final opportunity for Potter and friends to receive a non-crafts nomination (the series has received nine Oscar nods throughout the crafts categories with no wins to date). “For Your Consideration” billboards recommending the film for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography have sprung up all over Los Angeles, while producer David Heyman and director David Yates have dug in for fresh media rounds over the last several months.
Recently it seems that the studio has shifted its focus slightly to pin a last minute Oscar hope on Alan Rickman in the Best Supporting Actor field. Rickman”s character, Professor Severus Snape, is the most inherently conflicted in the adaptation and Rickman has embraced Snape”s nuanced motivations with increasing depth as the cinematic depictions have evolved. He understood what followers of J.K. Rowling”s creation have always known: as the kids age, the themes, content and severity of the stakes evolve. There were always layers present, but Rickman”s portrayal culminated in what was, for me, the most emotionally evocative sequence in the final film: the reveal of Snape”s role as a double agent, his tortured, unrequited and steadfast love for Harry Potter”s mother Lily and ultimately, his demise.
In a sense, Rickman was playing a character that for a long period of time even the producers and directors didn”t fully comprehend. “I was always aware of my place in the story even as others around me were not,” the actor said in a recent interview with the LA Times Hero Complex. Author J.K. Rowling made a rare confidant of Rickman at an early stage in the cinematic adaptations when she revealed the scope and scale of Snape”s role in the larger tale in order to give Rickman the necessary tools to create an accurate portrait. “It was quite amusing, too, because there were times when a director would tell Alan what to do in a scene and he would say something like, ‘No I can”t do that – I know what is going to happen and you don”t,”” said producer David Heyman in the same interview.
For Potter lovers it is a fascinating exercise to go back and re-watch the films with the knowledge of Rickman”s foresight in mind. You will likely find new meanings in the variance of his expression and the bewildering nature of both his and Dumbledore”s choices and respective responses to Harry.
There is certainly a case to be made for a Best Supporting Actor nod for Rickman. For some, Ralph Fiennes”s Voldemort was the showstopper. But there are two moments that left an indelible impression on me in the penultimate and closing installments. The first provided the clearest sense of Yates”s directorial voice: Harry and Hermione dancing in the tent (a bittersweet, quiet act of rebellion and willful embrace of life and the present); the second is the aforementioned disclosure of Snape”s purpose and identity.
Rickman, in some ways, had more to dig into than any other cast member (other than perhaps Dumbledore, had they chosen to highlight the harsh lessons of his misguided youth). More than that, Rickman never gave the impression that he knew he was in a children”s film, or that he was particularly concerned with the genre. Snape evolved as the story needed him to, becoming richer, ever more heartbreaking and stronger, even as his frailties were unveiled.
However, as much as I love Rowling”s novels, and though I have a deep affection for the films, they never really rose to the level of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, as the current marketing campaign would indicate. The cinematic prowess and ingenuity involved in Peter Jackson’s films was both groundbreaking and astounding, the tone far more adult throughout and the endeavor intensely ambitious.
Now, full disclosure: I have a time-turner in my possession. I truly am a “Potter” appreciator, and as I believe I have said, remain convinced that if Joseph Campbell was alive today, Bill Moyers would be conducting several hour-long specials with him on “Harry Potter” as it relates to the hero”s journey and other mythological, cross-cultural archetypes.
Having said that, the context of the film can and will affect a performer”s chances come Oscar time. Jonah Hill is at his absolute best in “Moneyball,” but the quality of the film itself heightens his chances for a real bid. Viggo Mortensen delivers a fine performance in “A Dangerous Method,” but the lukewarm response to the project on the whole may have undercut his impact. Context is key (other than when it”s a veiled lifetime achievement award or popularity contest). I do not believe the Academy is prepared to take “Potter” seriously as an Oscar contender, which will absolutely affect the interpretation and response to the performances.
With several other dark horse contenders vying for a spot, Nick Nolte (“Warrior”), Armie Hammer (“J. Edgar”) Patton Oswalt (“Young Adult”) and Andy Serkis (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) among them, Rickman”s chances are a bit diminished. The fact that he has received almost no precursor attention fairly seals the deal. Though I for one would be delighted to see him in the hunt.
Oscar seems to be the elusive golden snitch for the “Potter” franchise. On the craft end of the spectrum, it could be argued that these last two films have been the strongest. But “The Deathly Hallows: Part Two” is facing fierce competition from several other players, including “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” for visual effects (which is no real contest). In terms of the flashier fields, it would be a grand upset for the film to receive a nomination in any major category at this time. The studio may do better to reserve this kind of blockbuster as Oscar campaign for another film. Of course there is no way to predict, but perhaps “The Dark Knight Rises?”
You are in steep competition with Guy as the best Oscar-movie-blogger-writer (I bet I came off as super articulate there.. huh? Ha.) that I read! As much as I hate to admit it, you’re probably right– “Having said that, the context of the film can and will affect a performer’s chances come Oscar time”– very very true. I think the Academy will always look at it as a children’s film and since Scorsese and Spielberg aren’t at the helm, it won’t be taken too seriously.
Thank you Laura! Yeah, it looks that way.
Happy New Year!
Roth
Alan Rickman was barely in the new movie and he’s already played the character 7 times before. I think the Oscar talk is just fandom for the character. Isn’t it time to move on?
Roth, you are really an asset to this site. Keep up the good work!:)
And, no, I don’t think Rickman stands a chance…(with the alternatives in mind, that would frankly upset me)
Thank you! I agree it doesn’t look likely.
Happy New Year!
Aside from a few technical nominations, I don’t see this movie getting nominated for any of the major categories. Which is too bad, because it was easily one of the better movies I saw in 2011.
Yes — probably technical nods.
Yeah, I gotta say that I love Rickman and he was great in the final POTTER. I never saw him giving a bad performance, but as much as I think that he is overdue for an Oscar, nobody should win it for less than 15 minutes of screentime.
First Glenn Close? Now Alan Rickman? What’s happening this year? Both are Razzie material and don’t deserve to be near an Oscar nomination.
Razzie material? Really? That is some bullshit.
Kudos for mentioning the dance scene in “Deathly Hallows: Part 1” — it’s probably my favorite scene in the entire movie. I’m an avowed HP fanatic and absolutely adore the books, but that scene was wholly invented by Yates (and Steve Kloves), and it captures the mingled tone of despair and fortitude perfectly (as well visually articulating the impact of Ron’s absence without resorting to dialogue). Beautiful stuff.
As for Rickman, he’s been a standout throughout the series, both in terms of pathos and comic understatement (his deliberately drawn-out delivery of ordinary lines such as “Not so quick, Potter” always induces a laugh from me). That said, I’d feel more comfortable stumping for him if he had a bit more screen time. His final moments in the last film are devastating, but given the overall wealth of talent that the franchise has featured, it’s difficult for one performer to truly distinguish himself and thus earn a nomination. We’ll see.
Of course, I’d love to see “Deathly Hallows: Part 2” land a Best Picture nomination, but the premium on first-place votes in the new system has pretty much dashed any chance of that.
That scene was my favorite in Part 1 as well and it was also the first time where I felt a real sense of who Yates is as a director. I love that moment. And I agree about Rickman being the standout of the series.
Thanks!
Snape’s reveal still brings tears to my eyes and if that isn’t “excellence in filmmaking” then I don’t know what is.
I would dearly like to see a nomination for Alan Rickman.
I thought he was very good in this last film. And if hes nommed (extremely doubtful), I’ll get it. But he doesn’t come near my ballot. And I love Alan Rickman.
I think the main obstacle for HP7.2 is that if you haven’t read the books it’s totally unintelligible. And, while I’m sure plenty of Academy members are Potter fans, I don’t think you can count on enough members really understanding what’s going on. Maybe they’ve only seen a few installments or even have seen them all but haven’t thought about them since HP7.1’s release. It’s hard to vote for a film when you pop in the screener and have no idea what’s going on.
Good point. I never read the books. The last 3 films get quite dense.. And I had to resort to my friends (who read all the books) for specific questions about what the heck was going on, at points.
Yeah, that’s interesting. I’ve wondered about that and don’t have a sense of it as I know the books so well. I did think it was near to impossible to step in without having seen the previous films — but that is somewhat to be expected at that point in a series.
That dancing seen in the tent was an embarrassingly awkward moment. I cringed and looked away before letting out a big chuckle. That should’ve been cut.
The dancing scene in the tent is one of the best scenes of the last few films. Such an off-the-cuff, natural feel to the scene, I think.
That’s not just me, but quite the collective thought from many movie sites (on the scene). Sorry you disliked.
Can’t agree. I thought it was one of the better moments in the film. The awkward sense between them worked for me to remind us that these are still very young, unsure teenagers.
exactly ^
I’d heard that WB is also angling for an honorary award to recognize the whole series. I actually think this isn’t a bad idea (BAFTA did something similarly if I recall) in general giving out more frequent and current honoraries (include Serkis on that list this year too). If telecast ratings are going to be the tail that wags the Oscar dog, it’s a better move than nonstop fiddling with the number of Best Picture nominees.
That would make some sense. And yes, wouldn’t hurt ratings either.
While I’d like for Rickman to get a nod for Snape, HP7 just did not do enough to flesh out the Snape the way I remember it from the book. One good scene should have done it, but what we got was more of the dazzling especial effects (too much).
No.
While I agree with some of what you said, I think you really missed the boat with your comments about the dancing in the tent scene. It was one of the most unfortunate scenes in the entire series. Yates, Kloves, and Emma Watson all said in interviews that the scene was meant to convey sexual tension and romantic potential between Harry and Hermione. Anybody who has read the books knows that any such tension or potential is the complete fantasy of the filmmakers. It is truly nowhere in the books. Kloves had to take out Harry’s memorable line to Ron about only ever thinking of Hermione as a sister because that line would have been a lie for Movie Harry. He apparently has thought of Hermione as something more than a sister.
As a reader who thoroughly enjoyed the romantic relationships that Rowling developed in the books, I felt that Yates and Kloves did not do either of them justice. Considering that Yates identified the tent dance as his favorite scene in DH-1, it is not surprising that he neglected the actual story line.
There have been plenty of performances with minimal screentime nominated for an Oscar. Hermione Baddeley received a nomination for a 2 minute 32 second performance in Room at the Top. Beatrice Straight won an Oscar for Network with just 5 minutes of screentime. Gloria Stuart had pretty minimal screentime in Titanic and was nominated.
And don’t forget Ellen Burstyn getting an Emmy nomination for a 15 second performance in Mrs. Harris.