‘Harry Potter’ director David Yates in talks for ‘Scarface’ reboot

Universal’s “Scarface” reboot just got a little dose of magic.

David Yates, who directed the last four entries in the “Harry Potter” franchise, is in “final talks” to helm the gangster-movie update, according to Deadline. Yates has been “refining” the script for the film, and the studio is said to be very enthusiastic about the current draft.

Previously filmed in 1932 by Howard Hawks and Richard Rosson and in 1983 by Brian De Palma, this new “Scarface” will take place in modern day and feature a new spin on the ruthless crime kingpin played by Paul Muni (character name: Tony Camonte) in the original film and by Al Pacino (character name: Tony Montana) in De Palma’s version. The studio is remaining tight-lipped on further details at this time.

Yates’ four “Harry Potter” films grossed more than $4 billion worldwide. “Scarface” would be his first film since the release of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” in 2011.



