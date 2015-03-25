Harry Potter fan ‘can’t see Dumbledore as gay’ and J.K. Rowling’s response is perfect

03.25.15

It”s been 8 years since J.K. Rowling let the world know that Dumbledore was gay. And there are still fans of Harry Potter that can”t seem to wrap their minds around it. Ana Kocovic is one of them. But when she took to Twitter to ask the author about it, she probably wasn”t expecting an answer. Much less a succinct verbal slap.

In a tweet that has now been deleted, Kocovic asked how anyone could see Dumbledore as gay,

J.K. Rowling wasted no time in responding with this polite dressing down.

