‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe to face ‘The Woman in Black’

The “Harry Potter” series is winding down this summer with the release of the final installment, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II,” but star Daniel Radcliffe will soon meet with evil again in the supernatural thriller “The Woman in Black.”

The film, also starring Ciarán Hinds (“The Debt”), Janet McTeer (“Into The Storm”) and Shaun Dooley (“The Red Riding Trilogy”), has been acquired by CBS Films for U.S. distribution rights.

In the movie, a young lawyer (Radcliffe) journeys to a small, isolated village where he finds a nasty ghost of a vengeful woman haunting the inhabitants.

The gothic thriller was directed by James Watkins (“Eden Lake”) and adapted for the screen by Jane Goldman (“X-Men: First Class”) from Susan Hill’s 1983 novel of the same name.



The film is a co-production of Cross Creek Pictures, Hammer Films and Alliance Films. Simon Oakes, Richard Jackson and Brian Oliver are producing, with Nigel Sinclair, Guy East and Roy Lee acting as Executive Producers.



“The Woman in Black” has previously been adapted into successful play and an acclaimed TV miniseries in 1989.

Besides the “Harry Potter” films, Radcliffe has had little time for other acting jobs, though he was notably nude in a West End production of Peter Shaffer’s harrowing play “Equus,” and had a major role in the 2007 Australia coming-of-age drama “December Boys.”

He can currently be seen on Broadway in the revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” opposite John Larroquette.

