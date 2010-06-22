‘Harry Potter’ star enlists for the new ‘Western Front’

With his epic commitment to the Harry Potter franchise coming to an end, Daniel Radcliffe is eying a World War I epic for his first feature project after leaving the world of wizardry behind.

According to Variety , Radcliffe will play Paul Baumer, the young German soldier at the heart of Erich Maria Remarque’s classic novel “All Quiet on the Western Front.” This latest adaptation of wartime literary landmark will be produced by Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson, who also wrote the script.

Shooting on “All Quiet on the Western Front,” adapted in Oscar-winning style by Lewis Milestone in 1930, won’t begin until the spring of 2012. That will allow Radcliffe to finish his work on “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two” and then do a 2011 Broadway run of “How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One” opens on November 19.

Radcliffe has had only limited opportunities for outside projects during his lengthy tenure as Harry Potter, doing “December Boys,” “My Boy Jack” and a well-regarded London and New York theatrical stint in “Equus.”