Harry Potter to put on his horror hat in ‘The Woman in Black’

Harry Potter is going horror.

Daniel Radcliffe has been tapped to play lead in the screen adaptation of Susan Hill”s 1983 novel “The Woman in Black.”

“Kick-Ass” writer Jane Goldman is teaming with James Watkins (“Eden Lake”) for the Hammer Films flick, part of the plan to revive the long-dormant picture house.

Radcliffe, 21, will play a young lawyer, Arthur Kipps, who travels to the remote countryside of Britain to sort through a recently deceased client’s papers. The village in which he temporarily resides is haunted by a ghost, a woman, hence a “Woman in Black.”

Production begins this fall, as Radcliffe begins his promotional duties behind the last two movies of the long-running wizardry series. Part one of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows” arrives in November and the second comes in July 2011.

The young actor has already signed on for a stint on Broadway, too, in the spring revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”

Hammer Films is also working on “The Resident” with Hilary Swank and “Let the Right One In” remake “Let Me In.”