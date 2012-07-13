‘Harry Potter’s’ Daniel Radcliffe to star in fantasy thriller ‘Horns’

“Harry Potter’s” Daniel Radcliffe doesn’t seem to want to let go of the supernatural.

After finishing the eight film “Potter” cycle, Radcliffe found more success with the creepy “Woman in Black.” Now, it was announced today, he has signed on to star in the supernatural fantasy thriller “Horns,” to be directed by Alexandre Aja (“The Hills Have Eyes,” “Piranha 3D”) and produced by Red Granite.

This one, however, seems to have a much darker, more adult tone that “Woman” (or, for that matter, “Harry Potter.”

“Horns” centers on Ig Perrish (Radcliffe), who is falsely accused of raping and murdering his girlfriend. One morning, he discovers demon-like horns protruding from his head and soon realizes that he can use them to control people — including making them confess their sins. It’ll come in handy after he tracks down his girlfriend’s real killer.

Keith Bunin (“In Treatment”) adapted the screenplay from the best-selling novel by Joe Hill.

“After reading Joe Hill’s cult book, I couldn’t resist temptation to dive into the devilish underworld and reinvent a universal myth,” says Aja in a press release. “‘Horns’ is a wild ride of sin and crime, with a love story in its heart.”

“‘Horns’ is a wildly unique thriller that”s ripe for the big screen,” add Red Granite principals Riza Aziz and Joey McFarland. “Daniel is an amazing talent who will deliver a gripping performance with Alex at the helm. “We”re happy to be working with Mandalay and Joe Hill to bring this project to life.”

Keeping busy, Radcliffe has lined up several films, including a “Woman in Black” sequel, the beat poetry drama “Kill Your Darlings,” and, potentially, Guillermo del Toro’s take on “Pinocchio.”