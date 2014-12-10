Harvey Weinstein finally launches Oscar campaign for his estranged child, ‘The Immigrant’

Artful film defenders, nostalgic baby boomers, and Marion Cotillard devotees were up in arms earlier this year when The Weinstein Company picked up James Gray”s “Godfather”-esque “The Immigrant” out of the Cannes Film Festival, only to lock the film in a dungeon, let it suffer in solitary confinement for months, dump it into a few theaters, then quietly hand it off to Netflix where it could fade into obscurity. Don”t try to understand Harvey Weinstein”s logic – he”s the man who beat “Saving Private Ryan” with “Shakespeare in Love,” a campaign we”re still talking about 16 years later. So when word comes in that TWC is finally giving “The Immigrant” an awards push – in the form of an online FYC and a few Academy screenings – we need to accept this is all part of Harvey”s grand plan.
OK, maybe not.
In a new report, Variety shines a light on The Weinstein Company”s last minute decision to include “The Immigrant” in its For Your Consideration package, a move that comes off as a little reckless and confused on Harvey”s part. While no one would argue that “The Imitation Game” and Tim Burton”s “Big Eyes” were the executive”s most formidable champions this season, TWC”s campaigning still included pushes for the little-seen musical drama “Begin Again” and even less impactful “Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby.” So where was “The Immigrant”?
Nowhere, until it was everywhere. “The Immigrant” surfaced in awards talk when star Marion Cotillard earned props for her work from both the Boston Society of Film Critics and New York Film Critics Circle. With the film popping up on several Top 10 lists, The Weinstein Company realized they had a vehicle with a little more fuel in it than the films they deemed worthy at the beginning of the season. Variety reports that, as of Tuesday, TWC had added “The Immigrant” to its list of guild and Academy screenings, with showings planned for mid-December. The magazine notes that Academy voters have yet to receive physical or online screeners of the film.
Whether Cotillard stands a chance at the Oscars doesn”t seem to be a factor for Weinstein. Despite earning positive reviews, the “La Vie en Rose” Oscar winner failed to wiggle into the SAG Awards, a typically accurate forecast of the Academy Awards race. Cotillard also contends with herself: Belgium”s “Two Days, One Night” will compete in the Best Foreign Film category. Raves for the performance will likely siphon any momentum Cotillard has gained for “The Immigrant.”
Can Cotillard sneak into the Best Actress top five? Harvey Weinstein seems to think there”s a remote possibility. If only anyone had thought that six months ago.
Yeah, I suspect the awards heat Cotillard’s getting for The Immigrant is mostly a mirage brought on by the fact that some critic groups are allowed to recognize an for multiple performances.
The fact the he’s great at his job doesn’t make the treatment of this movie any less stupid.
He had a critically well received movie full of previous Oscar winners / nominated actors and he… dumps it in May in 150 theaters?
He had an Oscar player. He blew it.
You probably should update that gallery to include Aniston, who has a better chance at a Best Actress nod than most of those women.
In general, perhaps. But give Cake a chance. Not saying she deserves a nod more than the incredible Cotillard, but while the film itself seems potentially mediocre, I think her performance is still promising based on the trailer and most feedback. I wouldn’t be totally surprised if she made the cut as a shocker, because she’s technically the underdog nominee this year.
I’m confused: was John T’s comment in any way dismissive of Aniston or her chances?
That’s bizarre. That was my comment in another article. Dunno how it found its way over here, sorry about that.
The way he treated the film is really shameful. I don’t know if his campaign will have much of an effect in regards to The Oscars now.
Cotillard is adored by her fellow actors and actresses and has chosen mostly quality project to work on, building a commendable little portfolio of consistently great performances. She’s due for a second nomination, and the first critics award win for her combined with this belated support from Whinestein might help a lot. Perhaps the best way to benefit her now, aside from a necessary Globe nod, is to have The Immigrant be one of, if not THE, final screener sent out to voting members. If so, that might be just enough to tip the scales in her favor. Let’s just rejoice that Best Actress suspense and intrigue has risen and now there’s some actual uncertain competition for that fifth slot.
This is terrific. The film shouldn’t have fallen by the wayside as it did.
Now, all that needs to happen now is for A24 to hold screenings for Under the Skin to get ScarJo her Oscar nomination :)
Exactly. Arthouse masterpieces with mesmerizing leading performances buried is a total shame. If only everyone would try to imagine Oscar nominations with The Immigrant, Under The Skin, Enemy, Snowpiercer, just to name a few, as Oscar favorites. Never happening but I’m just saying.
The Immigrant shoud have been up for picture , actress , director and screenplay , cinematography , art direction ,editing , costume design etc. It wont be because Harvey killed it’s chances .