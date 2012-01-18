Has ‘American Idol’ done more harm than good?

As Season 11 of “American Idol” launches tonight, it”s clear “AI” has forever changed the landscape of how we discover new artists. The biggest question is has it done more harm than good?
When “American Idol” bowed in 2002, it was touted by its detractors (and even some of its proponents) as nothing more than a glorified karaoke contest, a complaint that still is valid today, even though performers can now original songs.
Plus, the big brass ring for the winner was a major label contract: now, anyone who makes it to the final 10 or final 13 (depending upon the year) will be scouted by the majors.
Season 10 saw a tremendously high percentage of the finalists sign record deals with big labels, including winner Scotty McCreery and runner-up Lauren Alaina (both Mercury Nashville), Haley Reinhart and Pia Toscano (Interscope), Casey Abrams (Concord), Stefano Lagone (Hollywood) and James Durbin (Wind-Up).
That”s a windfall compared to the first few seasons, which shows either that the level of contestants has improved or A&R execs have gotten so lazy that “American Idol,” “The Voice” and “America”s Got Talent” and “The X Factor” are the largest talent mills going these days.
Looking back over the past 10 seasons, only a handful have gone on to have sustainable pop careers: among them Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Daughtry (we”re not including any Season 10 finalists yet… too soon to tell).
There’s also the second-tier level artists, who have done very well, but not graduated to superstars: Adam Lambert, Kellie Pickler, Jordin Sparks and David Cook develop with their next albums.
Unintentionally, “American Idol” spawned a whole breeding ground for populating Broadway with B- and C- List names that pull middle America into the theater: Clay Aiken, Diana DeGarmo, Ace Young, Constantine Maroulis, Frenchie Smith, Taylor Hicks, etc.
But the music road is littered with finalists who have been dropped from major and indie labels including (but not limited to): Crystal Bowersox, Lee Dewyze, Allison Iraheta (whom we thought was great), Danny Gokey, Carly Smithson, David Archuleta, Blake Lewis, Katherine McPhee (although she”s about to have a major second chance with “Smash”), Bo Bice, Ruben Studdard, Josh Gracin and Justin Guarini.
The percentage of “American Idol” winners vs. losers is not that different from the general major label success rate of 1 in 10, but there are some bigger questions to be asked about “American Idol’s” overall impact:
*The down side of “American Idol” is that it has truncated the “artist development” stage into a television season. Wannabes who have never performed other than in the shower are on equal footing with someone who has put in years of leg work. Does this serve the music industry in the long run?
*There”s room for all styles under the pop umbrella, but do these artists take up a spot on a label”s roster for an act that has built up a grassroots following?
*How has “American Idol” shifted the overall pop market? It seems as if dozens of pieces have been written recently about the demise of rock. Many people poo-poo that, but there”s no denying that rock barely gets played on top 40 radio anymore, which is very pop and urban leaning. Is that an “American Idol” side effect?
Given that only solo contestants are on “Idol,” has the show destroyed the idea of a pop group? There are only three non-solo acts in the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.
I”ll admit it: When “Idol” first came on TV I was appalled by it. To be sure, there have been televised talent competitions before, but it seemed to circumvent everything that being a “real artist” stood for in terms of paying one”s dues, writing one’s own songs, and building an audience market-by-market.
But over the years, my attitude has softened. I”m still not a fan, but I appreciate that it”s a show that families can watch together and that it”s given non-performing songwriters a lot of work. I”d never begrudge anyone for winning, but I won”t miss it one iota when it goes away.
What are your thoughts on “American Idol?” Thumbs up or thumbs down?
Perhaps you need to do your homework and remove Constantine Maroulis from your Broadway C-List. His pre-Idol Boston Conservatory education and his post Idol Tony nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical are are more than proof that this Idol would have achieved success even without the big pop show connection.
B and C list is in NO way a commentary on their talent, it’s more one of their celebrity status and recognizability. For example, Tom Cruise is A List.
I have never watched a single minute of a single episode so thumbs down of course.
I can get drunk enough to sing karaoke, but I can’t get drunk enough to watch karaoke on TV.
This, I think, limits informed amateur criticism of Idol. And paying me to watch would be a negotiation, lemme tell ya 8)
This “talent” show has been horrible for the music industry because it has warped record companies’ sense of what it takes to develop an artist. The artists are 100% disposable. If they don’t hit right away, good bye. Companies no longer develop talent which in the past allowed an artist to find artistic footing.
This show is not about talent. It’s about marketability (and humiliating people in the early tryouts; some deservedly so, others not so much). The fact that it’s a “family” show doesn’t excuse it’s wretchedness.
My daughter hooked me on AI; it is a great family show to watch together, agreed.
I don’t blame Idol for the demise of the music Industry- music pirating and decreased income for labels is to blame for that; they can’t develop artists like they do- they throw them against the wall, and if any don’t stick right away they dump them.
I think Idol has produced a lot of talent and frankly; many of the alum sing much better than so called super stars today (looking at you Katie Perry).
I like when the author comments on the posts. It shows that they put thought into their article. Though sometimes its hard commenting on these artilces or reading the posts because articles about American Idol draw unobjective, overly invested fans of one idol or another complaining their favored one was not prominently featured.
I have mixed feelings about American Idol. I think it is an overhyped variety hour with for the most part mediocrity in talent. However, here and there diamonds appear. Perhaps Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson would not have be discovered if they didn’t have this platform. Some who are so out there but clearly talented would never have gotten signed if it wasn’t for Idol. Case in point Adam Lambert. I think some geniune talent passes through Idol. But it’s a small percentage. But that holds true even off the Idol stage. As far as not paying dues. I don’t buy that argument at all. Tell me what dues Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Lady GaGa and on and on paid? All hitting worldwide fame in their teens and early 20s. Did they not sing on enough playgrounds? It has nothing to do with paying dues but more to do with a launching platform for talent. But it can be generally agreed upon the winning American Idol does not mean you were the most talented or will be the most successful. Far from it. A good portion of the winners have faded into obscurity.
Fantasia hasn’t been dropped. She actually has a pretty solid career as an R&B artist going.
You are absolutely right! I just checked with the label. I thought she had been dropped when J, Jive and Arista went away, but she has just been moved over to RCA. Good catch. Taking her out. Thank you!
Most of these people come from life long careers in music. This is where you go wrong. They didn’t just wake up one morning and decide to be on TV. Many of them have previous albums and fronted bands. Clay Aiken had 3 albums and was the lead singer of a Country Band before he auditioned.
Do your homework Melinda. Also about Clay, he’s sold more than 6 million albums which is about 5.5 million more than Jennifer Hudson and about the same as Chris Daughtry. Don’t sell him short! He’s about to make a big comeback. Just you wait and see.
As far as I know, Adam Lambert would not belong to the “second-tier level artists” group and neither does Jordin Sparks. They are perfectly popular in the States AND overseas. Wouldn’t they be considered superstars when their music is being listened to around the world and they’ve been in countless international charts? Carrie Underwood may be a superstar in the US, but here, in Europe, I’ve never heard a song of hers on the radio or seen any of her music videos on the TV. Maybe ranking Idol alumni according to the level of their fame should be broader and include international fame… Adam Lambert has had concerts all over Europe and Asia, while I can’t say the same thing about Carrie Underwood or Jennifer Hudson, or even Chris Daughtry (whose music videos I have, indeed, seen on TV). Kelly Clarckson is an undeniable star, indeed. Next time, please know this informartion before ranking artists unfairly. Thanks!
So all you know about Taylor Hicks post idol is he did a Broadway stint? He is one of the most successful touring artists to emerge from American Idol and gaining a reputation as a great musician as well. The pop charts may be the end-all be-all of American Idol worth, but concert success, while less visible, is far more real and lucrative. This is the damage “Idol” has done, which is reducing music into a numbers game.
I can’t begrudge AI for a couple of reasons. One being that it brought me Kelly Clarkson, who I love, and the other (probably more substantial one!) is that I love the focus on artists being able to perform live. That’s probably why a lot of them succeed on Broadway – it’s a rare talent to have!
Changed how we discover new artists? No way. The winners/runner ups have faded off the edge of the planet, with an exception to a few of them, mainly Daughtry, Clarkson, and Sparks (there are others popular in their own respective genres, but those three are really the only ones you consistently hear about in media and on itunes).
American Idol is great at finding people who sing well live (Which is a nice change from 75% of the popular artsists today) HOWEVER, just because you can sing well live, doesn’t mean you are a good artist or writer, or producer of music. This show would be a great idea for someone like Disney, who turns mediocre talented teens/kids into pop stars with their great production and marketing of them. However, without Disney, they would be nowhere.
If anything, the internet is how we find our new singers today, social media, youtube, etc…
I don’t know much about the effects of AI on the music industry. But I know that it has given us (indirectly) Allison Iraheta’s CD, which is kick ass!