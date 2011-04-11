Has ‘American Idol’s’ Pia Toscano signed a record deal?

Despite rumors over the weekend that ousted “American Idol” contestant Pia Toscano has signed a record deal with Interscope, our sources tell us that is simply not true.

She has not signed an album or a single deal and for now, there are no singles available from her other than the “American Idol” digital downloads via iTunes. There are, however, rumors floating around that Interscope has approached some songwriters and producers about providing material for her.

Interscope parent Universal Music Group has first option on signing the “AI” contestants, so there”s no rush for them to make a quickie deal with Toscano because she can”t go anywhere else until UMG makes its decision.

Plus, we”re not sure that UMG–via Interscope– or any of their other imprints, would want to steal the winner”s thunder by putting out a new single from a voted-off contestant, no matter how shocking that elimination was.

As one of the final 11 contestants, Toscano will be on the “American Idol” tour this summer.