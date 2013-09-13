Has Hugh Jackman already hung up his Wolverine claws?

(CBR) So, about Hugh Jackman retiring from Wolverine … it may have happened already.
The actor spoke with MTV at the Toronto International Film Festival about his time playing the wildly popular mutant, and revealed it”s entirely possible his time as Wolverine is already over now that shooting has wrapped on “X-Men: Days of Future Past”.
“It may be the last,” he said. “By the way, it didn”t hit me until three weeks before the end [of shooting “X-Men: Days of Future Past”], because we promoted “The Wolverine” and I came back on set with three weeks to go, and that”s when I went, ‘Well, who knows? Maybe there”s no more Wolverine. Maybe this is it. Who knows? Maybe.” So I really made the most of those last few weeks. I enjoyed every time I put the claws on. I nicked everything off the set, so Halloween, come to me and I”ll hook you up.”
If “Days of Future Past” is Jackman”s swan song as Wolverine, it sounds like a pretty epic one: “I keep saying it”s like two movies in one, but with the size of it it”s really three in one. It really is going to blow people away because of the story.”
Opening May 23, 2014, director Bryan Singer”s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” also stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Jennifer Lawrence, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, Peter Dinklage, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Shawn Ashmore, Daniel Cudmore, Lucas Till, Omar Sy, Booboo Stewart, Fan Bingbing, Adan Canto and Josh Helman.
(via CBM)
The only X-Men movie I loved was First Class. I’m not excited for this one because it’s gone back to Singer, and I’ve never felt his X-Men are my X-Men. X2 was his best, and it’s hard to deny that it’s a pretty good movie, but only given the big allowance that Singer doesn’t really get the X-Men. The first one was just embarrassingly bad with a climax that doesn’t even make sense and violates the rules it sets up about the characters’ powers (though obviously it’s still better than Ratnerfest). I think Singer’s best still remains The Usual Suspects, and it’s sad the the world lost the kind of filmmaker his early potential suggested. (Yeah, I know I’m alone in most of this).
Yeah, I’m not thrilled with Singer’s return either. As much as I enjoyed the first 2 movies when they came out, none of the characters were really ever “right”, except maybe Prof X.
Rebooting Wolverine? That won’t be easy. Better to just kill off the character. I can’t see another actor stepping into Jackman’s shoes. Not that he was so great (I thought he was pretty good), but Jackman is so identified with the character.
I’ve liked all the X-Men movies for the most part. Looking forward to Singer’s next one.
