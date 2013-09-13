Has Hugh Jackman already hung up his Wolverine claws?

(CBR) So, about Hugh Jackman retiring from Wolverine … it may have happened already.

The actor spoke with MTV at the Toronto International Film Festival about his time playing the wildly popular mutant, and revealed it”s entirely possible his time as Wolverine is already over now that shooting has wrapped on “X-Men: Days of Future Past”.

“It may be the last,” he said. “By the way, it didn”t hit me until three weeks before the end [of shooting “X-Men: Days of Future Past”], because we promoted “The Wolverine” and I came back on set with three weeks to go, and that”s when I went, ‘Well, who knows? Maybe there”s no more Wolverine. Maybe this is it. Who knows? Maybe.” So I really made the most of those last few weeks. I enjoyed every time I put the claws on. I nicked everything off the set, so Halloween, come to me and I”ll hook you up.”

If “Days of Future Past” is Jackman”s swan song as Wolverine, it sounds like a pretty epic one: “I keep saying it”s like two movies in one, but with the size of it it”s really three in one. It really is going to blow people away because of the story.”

Opening May 23, 2014, director Bryan Singer”s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” also stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Jennifer Lawrence, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, Peter Dinklage, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Shawn Ashmore, Daniel Cudmore, Lucas Till, Omar Sy, Booboo Stewart, Fan Bingbing, Adan Canto and Josh Helman.

(via CBM)