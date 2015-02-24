Has ‘The Huntsman’ made Jessica Chastain the Queen of Comic-Con 2015?

Is there any actress who appears as though she's having the time of her life than Jessica Chastain? The two-time Academy Award nominee has joined Amy Adams as the next great American actress ready to be coronated for her body of work, but clearly isn't relegating herself to prestige fare. Today, Deadline reported that Chastain is joining Chris Hemsworth, Emily Blunt and Charlize Theron in “The Huntsman,” and, quite honestly, the news made us smile.
“The Huntsman” has a lot of red flags surrounding it including the fact original helmer and screenwriter Frank Darabont departed over the dreaded “creative differences” excuse and first-time director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (Visual Effects nominee for “Snow White and the Huntsman”) was brought on to replace him. The Universal Studios flick is supposedly a prequel to the aforementioned “Snow White,” but it's all slightly confusing. In hindsight, it was probably a mistake to develop it without Kristen Stewart in the fold considering her slew of impressive performances recently and how Theron's Ravenna figures into all of this (not to mention when it actually takes place in relation to the first film) is head scratching. At this point, we're going to assume Chastain is playing the Huntsman's wife who is referenced in “Snow White,” but…well, let's not spoil a prequel of all things, shall we?
For Chastain, “Huntsman” will be her fourth Sci-Fi or Fantasy role she's filmed over the past 18 months. Christopher Nolan's “Interstellar” already hit theaters this past fall, Guillermo Del Toro's “Crimson Peak” can't come soon enough (it arrives in October) and Chastain is close to wrapping Ridley Scott's “The Martian” with Matt Damon and Kate Mara. That Sci-Fi epic will arrive just in time for awards season on Nov. 25. What do these movies all have in common? Epic stories with amazing worlds created by, mostly, top tier filmmakers. Yes, ladies and gentleman, Jessica Chastain is your Queen of Comic-Con 2015 (We're not kidding. “Crimson” and “Martian” are smart bets to panel there.)
Of course, the incredibly prolific actress isn't ignoring her bread and butter. She's expected to shoot Xavier Dolan's indie “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” with Kit Harrington and Susan Sarandon this spring and is still on board for Andrew Dominik's “Blonde” where she'll play none other than Marilyn Monroe.
So, are you still upset that Chastain got robbed of an Oscar nod for “A Most Violent Year”? Well, you should be, but rejoice in that she'll be a welcome regular in your local theater for at least the next two years and likely, much, much longer.
Chastain is stupid for signing on to this role. She’s only playing a supporting role. Charlize Theron and Emily Blunt would be the top girls in this movie. They will have more screen time than her. Chastain has been signing up supporting roles lately. She needs to fire her agent.
Well she steals the movie with her “supporting” roles so in the end, she is winning. I loved her in The Help, A Most Violent Year and Interstellar…she shows that you don’t need the most screen time to shine, your talent is all that matters. I have never seen her give a bad performance.
If any of these actors (who are solid actors) were blockbuster superstars outside of being a superhero, Universal would not be opening the film in April. It’s a joke.
I like these actors but will I be rushing to the theaters to see this film? No. I don’t go to see a fantasy film and think Jessica Chastain. I think drama. I don’t pay blockbuster bucks to see Emily Blunt or Jessica Chastain. Chris playing the Huntsman without Snow White seems a bit stupid.
This film is like “what’s the point?” It’s weak.
I agree with the supporting role point. But that’s a lame comment to make if you know the statistics for women in film. Women protagonists make up 12% of all films made, and women’s roles are only 30% of all films. Many roles are young girl/babe/girlfriend roles, too. Do the math. That means a lot of competition for very few decent roles. You can’t blame actresses for taking what they can get. It’s a hard knock life for female actresses, but they’re still paid more than me.
You and Linney are missing the point. It’s not about the supporting roles. She’s practically supporting girl number three. If you want a supporting role, you want to be number one on the girlfriend/love interest list. Charlize and Emily are already above her. Jessica’s name will show up behind Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron and Emily Blunt during the promotion. Charlize and Emily are the better recognized names. They are young and pretty. Jessica looks too old to play Hemsworth’s girlfriend. Perhaps that’s why she got botox injection recently? For a prestige actress like her, this silly sequel a downgrade. It would be different if she’s playing Thor’s girlfriend in Thor, but Huntsman sequel is not a buzzed movie. If you look at the interview reactions to the casting, most of them are negative.
Your comment is nasty. I don’t see botox injections? Why can’t she be his wife? What an ageist/sexist thing to say. What’s your problem with her? She picked this role and it must have appealed to her, for some reason. Let it go.
@Alfredo. Charlize Theron is older than Chastain by two years, and Emily Blunt is also in her 30s. Nice try making Chastain look like some old crone, creep.
How is Huntsman a franchise? Is Universal paying you to write this? Why would Jessica choose to be third billing among the actresses on a silly sequel? This is not Avengers or Superman!
The Huntsman is a franchise because Universal has always wanted it to be a franchise. That’s where the money is. Chastain will be great, no matter what size part she plays.
Funny that Ellwood is the only reporter who’s still in the Stewart camp. But then, he’s the one who started her Oscar buzz right after her got an exclusive interview with her on the set of AU down in LA. She never made it on anyone’s top ten list and ended up being snubbed by every group that gives out awards in the US, so the hype was a bit unbelievable.
All the good reviews in the world or some foreign award is not going to convince Universal to take her back, not after she derailed and delayed their franchise with her cheating scandal with Rupert Sanders. They are not going to invest in her again, which is too bad for her, since Charlize and Chris are each getting $10 million.
Stick to Twitter, @Truthy_1, and as always, stay pressed and obsessed with Kristen Stewart. She hasn’t gone anywhere despite your tantrums on any article even remotely mentioning her name. She really owns you.
First of all Jessica, it shows that Hitfix is right being in Stewart’s cam. He made a great call because she has been on a tear with great performances since last year and will continue this year as well.
Universal did not want to pay Kristen the 10 million plus points. In an effort to save money they lost because the Sony hack revealed how actresses were being paid and that’s why Charlize was able to get the 10 million Universal refused to give Kristen. So they got burned.
Stewart did make Top 10 lists for potential Oscar nominations. Maybe you should have checked out Awards Daily and other sites. I don’t know where you were looking. You sound kind of jealous of her to me.
And she did not delay the franchise. The script was still in the works during that time. A Universal exec said back in March 2012 that he wanted to make the huntsman into a franchise. The Snow White story ended after SWATH. But then they didn’t want to pay her the 10 million (see the THR story). You may want to check your facts.
As for Universal taking her back, you act like as if she wants to return to this film after her successes. You can try to belittle her all you want, but there would be no Huntsman if it wasn’t for her bringing her fans to the theaters.
And that “some foreign” award couldn’t be won by Jodi Foster, Lauren Hutton, Candice Bergen, Dyan Cannon, Jill Clayburgh & Uma Thurman all of whom did French films. Kristen was receiving raves reviews since Cannes. So her French Oscar just reinforces the praises she received.
I think she’ll play his mother as on imdb it lists an actor as Younger Huntsman and all 3 actresses are gr8.
The Huntsman is being released in April and not in June. If this cast was so strong, it would have been released in the heat of the summer blockbuster season. Snow White and the Huntsman opened June 30th. A week before July 4th.
Why? Because of Kristen Stewart. Without Kristen, it gets an April release.
Even Chris Hemsworth’s star power didn’t place this film in the middle of blockbuster season. If it makes any money, it’s because of when it was released. If it opened on June 30, 2016 like the last time, it would get crushed.
Chris has already showed he can’t bring in the box office by himself that’s why they had to add some heft to the cast (see Blackhat).
This April release was smart.
who cares about “Huntsman”. None of those actors – Theron, Blunt or Chastain cant open a movie. Maleficent was a bad movie and still made more 90 millions domestic then SWATH. Overseas the diference is abyssal.
Bring Stewart back. She is the one along with Jolie and Jlaw that can open a movie .
I rather she sign up for something less commercial.
A Most Violent Year is the most criminally under seen and under-reported of the “awards circuit” films of 2014. She puts in a very a memorable and “loud” performance that is heightened by just how everything and everyone that surrounds her is understated.