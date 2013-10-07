Early ‘Doctor Who’ episodes may have been found… in Ethiopia?

In a story that seems far too weird to be entirely accurate (and which begs a lot of other questions if it is), unconfirmed reports have suggested that 106 lost “Doctor Who” episodes have been found at the Ethiopian Radio and Television agency, according to International Business Times.
This weekend “Doctor Who” expert Stuart Kelly told the Mirror Online, “I was told by a friend that the episodes have been found in Ethiopia. The BBC is negotiating to get them back right now. I really can’t say any more than that.”
If true (and that’s not to say it is), this could give credence to rumors that have been floating around since June about lost episodes having been found in Africa. While a number of Who devotees and experts aren’t buying it, Doctor Who Online has reported on Twitter that the BBC will be confirming the discovery of lost episodes later this month, and Rich Johnston has reported the recovered tapes include “full series that nothing existed of… possibly even The Full Hartnell” in reference to First Doctor William Hartnell.
In any case, if there’s any validity to the rumors, the timing is eerily (or suspiciously) perfect. The 50th anniversary special, “The Day of the Doctor” airs on Nov. 23. What better way to celebrate than with a big announcement like this?
Do you think the rumors are true? If so, do you think the BBC will wait to confirm them until the anniversary special is set to air?
I’ll believe new Doctor Who episodes have been found when I’m watching them.
Clearly 106 episodes haven’t been found.
Why ? Because there are only 106 missing episodes and some of those (The 7 episode of The Dalek Masterplan) were never sold over seas.
I suspect episodes have been found, but I KNOW the numbers stated are impossible. Someone probable said they’d found some of the missing 106 episodes and a journalist latched on to that number without listening to the full context.