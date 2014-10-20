Have “The Walking Dead” fans become numb to all the atrocities?

“'The Walking Dead' has always lived in uncharted television territory, and you can”t say that viewers weren”t warned that this season was determined to go even further beyond Thunderdome,” says Jeff Labrecque, adding: “But is it too far? And is 'The Walking Dead' getting a free pass because its explicit depictions of violence are framed within a zombiefied landscape?”

“The Real World” Season 30 is going with a “Skeletons” format

The Chicago-set “Real World: Skeletons” will feature “skeletons” from the housemates” past, who move in to “drum up secrets and dark memories.”

“Gossip Girl”s” Penn Badgley will romance Mary-Louise Parker on NBC”s “The Slap”

He”ll play her much-younger boyfriend on the NBC miniseries about a slap gone wrong.

Click Read Full Post For More

Ryan Murphy was wrong to claim he's creating a “comedy-horror” genre

That was Murphy”s claim in the press release for his new Fox anthology series “Scream Queens.” “We hope to create a whole new genre – comedy-horror – and the idea is for every season to revolve around two female leads,” he said. Actually, comedy-horror has been around forever.

“Black-ish”s” 2nd episode, about spanking, will finally air this week

ABC moved the episode back amid the controversy over the Adrian Peterson child abuse scandal.

Toys ‘R Us defends selling “Breaking Bad” toys

Responding to a Florida mother”s petition drive, a Toys ‘R Us spokesperson says: “We carry a variety of fictional character action figures, including those for our collector customers. The products you reference are carried in very limited quantities in the adult action figure area of our stores.” PLUS: Toys ‘R Us is wrong to sell “Breaking Bad” toys.

Why George R.R. Martin is sure to hate the new “Game of Thrones” Sand Snakes costumes

One of his favorite expressions is “as useless as nipples on a breastplate.”

“Homeland”s” latest twist is icky

“How many of us will be able to endure another installment?”

6-second Vine stars are getting their own sitcom, thanks to Rainn Wilson

The former “Office” star is producing “Hollywood and Vine,” a scripted comedy starring the world”s biggest Vine millennials who move to Hollywood.

Remembering Letterman”s cue-card, who really is angry in real life

Fired cue-card guy Tony Mendez, who was always shown as the abrasive cue card guy, proved that many of the people David Letterman puts in front of the camera are real people.

“The Simpsons” bosses were initially reluctant about “Simpsons World”

“We”re a show that lives to be edgy,” says co-creator James L. Brooks. “The idea of a compilation made me nervous because it”s looking backwards. But what we had (with ‘Simpsons World”) was a lot of brilliant work happening between two groups who really came together. This app is extraordinary in that for the first time it puts all the work we”ve done on the series and our mobile games under one roof. It is limited only by our imaginations.”

What to expect on “The Americans” Season 3

The cast stopped by New York Comic-Con, where they were coy on what was coming up.

Comedian Hannibal Buress called Bill Cosby a “rapist” in his standup act

“You raped women, Bill Cosby,” Buress said last week, pointing to allegations from 13 women. Cosby”s reps did not respond to a request for comment.

Does “white privilege” have something to do with all the “Friends” nostalgia?

John Doyle argues that with all the racial issues in the news recently, “there”s an instinctive need on the part of some to return to the bubble of white-bread America that is epitomized by 'Friends.””

“Gotham” costume designer tells all

Lisa Padovani says of Selina Kyle: “She is probably the most modern; we did a steampunk variation on her. Her goggles on top her head are like her ears. She”s always sneaking around so she”s all in black. It”s a cat burglar feeling.”

The band Twin Peaks reacts to the return of the show “Twin Peaks”

“It's kind of funny,” says lead singer Cadien James, “we just get a bunch of extra press when that happens, which isn't our intention. Luckily, no one's talking shit about us right now, so that's chill. I'm pretty stoked for this show. I'm actually not feeling too nervous. I got some trust for my boy D. Lynch.”

In defense of Jay Leno winning the Mark Twain Prize for humor

Comic Jay Norton says: “Jay was notorious for loving comics and treating us well, and his taking that minute to help me is something I never forgot. Unfortunately, that type of altruism isn”t as common as you”d think. There are some hosts who are legendary for the immeasurable apathy they manage to show every comedian with whom they come in contact.”

“Family Feud” is a window into our lives – and a parade of repressed sexual thoughts

Another reason “Family Feud” is amazing: Steve Harvey.

Allison Janney looks back at her acting career

From “Guiding Light” to “The West Wing.”

E! reveals “Botched”s” Season 2 trailer

“I”m ready to get my sexy back,” says Jose Canseco in the trailer for the 2nd season of the E! reality show.

Watch the trailer for Lifetime”s “The Red Tent”

The Bible-themed miniseries, debuting Dec. 7, co-stars Minnie Driver, Morena Baccarin, Rebecca Ferguson, Iain Glen and Debra Winger.

“General Hospital” star lands on “The Flash”

Roger Howarth will recur as award-winning reporter Mason Bridge.

“The Mindy Project” cast members react to the anal sex episode

Says Beth Grant: “I laughed through it and I enjoyed it and I've been thrilled with the discussion that it's caused. I learned stuff.”

HBO tackles domestic violence with “Private Violence”

Tonight”s documentary profiles an advocate for battered women.

“American Dad” returns, now on TBS

In Season 11, it”s “television”s finest purveyor of shock comedy.”

Doc from “Fraggle Rock” dies

Gerard Parks, the sole human character on the show, was 90.