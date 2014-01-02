Have you been able to avoid the ‘Downton Abbey’ season 4 spoilers?

So, while Brits have already watched the entire fourth season of “Downton Abbey” (the eight episodes plus a Christmas special began way back on Sept. 22 across the pond), American fans are finally getting a chance to catch up — the show returns stateside on Sun. Jan. 5 (9:00 p.m. on PBS). The real question is, of course, whether or not fans have been able to dodge the spoilers, which have been harder to avoid than zombies in “The Walking Dead.”
Really, the U.K. media and fan sites for “Downton Abbey” have been pretty thoughtful, aware that Americans might stumble upon links without realizing they’re about to know more than they care to know. But just in checking a few details to write this item, I’ve had to click frantically away from pages offering rundowns of the entire season (some helpfully advertising “spoilers below,” some not). I’m not sure it matters too much at this point, as one of the major plot points of the season has already been blown for me — and by a coworker, no less. This will be the second season I approach with gritted teeth, braced for a plot twist that I will not be able to judge accurately. It’s hard to say something seemed obvious if, well, you actually knew it was coming.
Of course, spoilers are just part of the deal when you watch almost any television on delay in the 21st century, whether that be a networking decision or your own choice to DVR or wait for DVD releases (and let’s not even get into the spoilers that hit the Internet before a show has aired anywhere). Some people actively seek out spoilers, wanting to know every possible twist long before it arrives. Especially in the case of cliff-hangers, waiting many, many months (or even years) for another season can seem like a cruel punishment. Just getting an answer as to who survived or who didn’t can sometimes be a relief so you can start thinking about other things, like schoolwork or, you know, your job. There’s a reason why people click on the headlines that say SPOILERS AHEAD.
Personally, I don’t. Knowing what was coming in the (okay, this is only a spoiler if you haven’t seen last season, so I guess this is an itty bitty spoiler and a vague one at that) death-centric season three may have kept me on the edge of my seat during episodes that weren’t particularly fraught, but I became so fixated on the “when is THAT going to happen” element I perhaps missed nuances and moments that might have been more meaningful. Given the soapy elements of “Downton Abbey,” big plot twists are big with a capital B. The element of surprise is key, if you ask me. Of course, whether or not you know why or how a character leaves, when we find out an actor hasn’t renewed his or her contract (news that used to stay strictly in the trades but is now everywhere instantly), we pretty much know the gig is up, at least to some degree.
I’m not sure what the cure for spoilers might be (avoiding the Internet isn’t practical, and muffling your friends and coworkers with a palm over the mouth before a plot twist bubbles out can lead to legal problems and HR intervention), but short of a memory eraser a la “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” we’re stuck with them. For some shows, I’m not sure it matters. I still enjoy “Downton” whether or not I know a plot twist is afoot. But I’m happier living in ignorance.
I keep hoping that the BBC will synch up U.K. and U.S. premiere dates, but it hasn’t happened yet. Until then, I guess I’ll just keep one eye closed when I type “Downton Abbey” into Google. What about you?
Have you avoided spoilers? Do you care about spoilers? Are you looking forward to the new season of “Downton Abbey” (and, hey, no spoilers in the comments, either).
I live in the US and watched the whole season roughly in time with the UK schedule on a streaming website that is probably breaking the law.
I agree that surprise is necessary in this show – you don’t want to know the plot points ahead of time. I also avoid spoilers as best I can – even skipping Next-time-on sequences from shows that tend to show too much. That said, I was aware of the casting news before I began watching – just enough to know who was being seen for the first time and who was not coming back.
Having seen it, I don’t think there’s anything in the season that rises to the level of spoiler-bait like last season’s Christmas episode. Hopefully that will make it easier for people to avoid them.
Good to know that this season isn’t as rough as last (of course, it was hard to avoid some of those season 3 spoilers if you kept track of casting news at all). You’re smart to skip those “next time on” promos — I often get sucked in and regret it.
I wish I knew how to pirate a show.
eek, no massive shocks, are you serious??? there is at least one pretty awful one that gonged through the Internets… how do I put this as vaguely as possible… the one in the episode with Kiri Te Kanawa as guest star. If you didn’t know it was coming, you were totally taken by surprise; but the event was of such magnitude, it was pretty much front-page-news the day after in UK.
@Doris — I think I know what you’re talking about, which I feel will be shocking. Have you seen the rest of season 4 already? I’m pretty frustrated that I already know something that seems to be a pivotal plot point (I’m trying to be vague) — glad the season’s finally starting here!
Even that development is nothing compared to the deaths of the two young parents who left us in series 3. To me, it was more eye-rolling than shocking. The show can sure dip into the soap-operatic at times. I’m still not sure I can forgive series 2’s burn victim sub-plot.
That said, the development ended up being a positive for the show – drawing characters into a subplot who don’t normally interact and making one related character more interesting than he’s been since series 1. Massive shock? Maybe. More shocking that last year’s Christmas episode? No way.
Have I been able to avoid the Downton Abbey spoilers because the country of origin aired it first? I don’t know. But I’m sure everyone would be jolly pleased to read what I have to say on the subject when I can think of an answer.
I think it’s slightly funny the amount of handwringing that is done as regards spoilers for Downton Abbey in America. In the UK we have had to deal with spoilers since the internet began due to American shows being shown here months after their US airdate. Unlike the US we don’t have the culture of long hiatuses (mostly due to the fact that homegrown shows are only 6-9 episodes long) so most networks wait until after Christmas before airing shows that began in the Fall in the US. Imagine trying to watch Lost 4 months after it aired and avoiding internet spoilers!!
I would hope at some point TV will follow the movie model — most films open everywhere on the same day. With the Internet, it’s just too hard to keep plot twists under wraps!
I think this show has gotten progressively worse each season. Last season was pretty dull. The Christmas special clenched it for me: I was about an hour into it and figured it should be wrapping up, only to find I was only halfway through or so. It seemed to go on forever! Life is short, but watching this makes it seem longer…
It’s impossible to avoid all spoilers, but I’ve never minded them much with this show. They’re usually not as shocking as Matthew’s death.
I’m just miffed that so many Brits resent giving other countries the benefit of spoilers, on sites such as IMDb, when THEY expect us to hold off for shows like “Breaking Bad”, which the producers and most American fans DID! Everyone is now blurting out the entire season 3 of “Sherlock”, with no regard for those who are just about to see it. Bad form!
The Lord of Downton Abbey wanted to treat Nellie Melba like a maid was appaling. Who invited her? On top of that he blamed Carson. This has turned into the worst soap opera. Who invited the card shark and why is Branson becoming such a pitiful character? It’s not the gutsy guy who won his bride. Awful. I think you’ve lost me.