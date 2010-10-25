‘Speak,’ Glee and Ferry: Taylor Swift, Mark Salling, Bryan Ferry lead new releases

Really, all you need to know this week, in case you”ve been hiding under a rock, is that the new Taylor Swift album comes out Oct. 25. Sure there are other noteworthy releases, but T-Swift is the one everyone is talking about. Here are a few other selections, some of which join Swift with an off-cycle Monday release date, whereas others are on the normal Tuesday release date.



Jeff Beck, “Live and Exclusive From the Grammy Museum” (Atco): Sometimes the title says it all.



Bryan Ferry, “Olympia” (Astralwerks): Ferry reunites with his Roxy Music band mates for first single, “You Can Dance,” and is joined be a slew of artists on his first album in eight years. Also joining the elegant party are Radiohead”s Jonny Greenwood, Red Hot Chili Pepper”s Flea, Pink Floyd”s David Gilmour, and members of the Scissor Sisters.



Buddy Guy, “Living Proof” (Silvertone/Jive): Legendary gunslinger is joined by a few other legends: B.B. King and Carlos Santana, for his latest set. Remarkably, “Stay Around a Little Long,” his tune with King, marks the first time the two icons have performed together on a studio release.



Mark Salling, “Pipe Dreams” (Pipe Dreams): “Glee”s” Puck is the first of the cast to get out a solo album since the show”s launch. It”s a one-man affair as he wrote the music and plays all the instruments on the set.



Senses Fail, “The Fire” (Vagrant): Emo rockers release fourth studio album and their first with guitarist Zack Roach.



Taylor Swift, “Speak Now” (Big Machine): Maybe you”re heard of her. Country singer who”s now taken the pop world by storm. She had a little run in with Kanye West. New album out today. Read review here.

Avey Tare, “Down There” (Paw Tracks): Animal Collective member (say the name quickly) releases his solo debut that focuses on an ambient vibe and electronic sounds, but blends in such out-there sounds as bells and birds. The cover is a a painting of a man with a crocodile head for a face. The album is worth it for the cover art alone.



Various Artists, “Treme: Music from the HBO Original Series Season 1” (Geffen): Soundtrack to acclaimed HBO series focuses on the magnificent musical playground that is New Orleans. Among the artists featured are Dr. John, Irma Thomas, Trombone Shorty, Kermit Ruffins and more.

