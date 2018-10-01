Kevin Smith’s Idea For A Hawkeye Show Would Alter The Marvel Cinematic Universe

10.01.18 47 mins ago 2 Comments

Hawkeye, the Poochie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (“One, Hawkeye needs to be louder, angrier, and have access to a time machine. Two, whenever Hawkeye’s not on screen, all the other characters should be asking ‘Where’s Poochie?’ Three…”), was notably absent in Avengers: Infinity War, resulting in “way too many death threats.” But he’ll make his triumphant (?) return in Avengers 4 (“We just cooked up a story for him that is a little bit of a long play, not a short play,” co-director Anthony Russo explained). And, if Kevin Smith gets his wish, in a Hawkeye television show on Disney’s upcoming service.

After news broke about the Loki and Scarlet Witch’s series on the Netflix killer, the Clerks director pitched his Hawkeye project on the Fatman Beyond podcast.

“Remember in the middle of Age of Ultron, they showed us a whole episode of The Hawkeye Show and nobody wanted to watch it? We all tried to change the channel, but it was a movie, so we had to sit through it and sh*t,” Smith said. “Yeah, the Hawkeye show I’d be interested in is like, [in the] opening episode he gets killed, and we spend the rest of the episodes with everyone going, ‘He was a pretty good guy.’ And then they go on some adventure and sh*t like that.”

Smith’s concept is intriguing (if obviously something Marvel would never agree to), but so is learning what Hawkeye was up to during Avengers: Infinity War.

