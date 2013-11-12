Hayao Miyazaki to spend retirement working on a samurai manga

and 11.12.13 5 years ago
(CBR) Anime legend Hayao Miyazaki, who announced his retirement just two months ago, is reportedly drawing a samurai manga set during the Warring States Period.
Asked on the Japanese television show “Sekai-ichi Uketai Jugy?” over the weekend how the 72-year-old filmmaker will spend his retirement, Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki replied, “I think he will serialize a manga. From the beginning, he likes drawing about his favorite things. That”s his stress relief.” He also confirmed the manga”s setting before cutting off the line of questioning with, “He”ll get angry if I talk too much. Let”s stop talking about this.”
Miyazaki has illustrated several manga over the past four decades, most notably the seven-volume Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind”. [Anime News Network]

TAGSHayao Miyazaki

