Hayley Atwell’s ‘Agent Carter’ rumored to be heading to ABC series pick-up

It's that time of the year, where we hear all sorts of rumors about what might or might not be happening. This morning, one of the bigger stories concerns another ABC Marvel series, one that would run concurrently with “Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, which is well on its way to a second season pick-up.
While I haven't seen anything specific about the approach they're taking to the proposed series “Agent Carter,” it would obviously hinge on Hayley Atwell's character from “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” one of the most interesting female leads they've had in any of the Marvel movies. It sounds like it would essentially serve as a prequel to the series they already have on the air, but is that enough of a change to make this worth the greenlight?
If they do this, then it would obviously be a period show, which would be a radically different thing than what they're doing each week right now on “Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, and that's good. Of course, the events that happened in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and in the show last week would imply that we'd see some things happen in “Agent Carter” that would be serving a dual purpose. While Carter was part of the formation of S.H.I.E.L.D., we now know that HYDRA was infiltrating that organization right from the start. It would be interesting to watch that process and see just how that cancer got a foothold in what was designed as an organization designed to keep our enemies from every getting an edge on us.
Another story thread that might make things interesting involves Sharon Carter, introduced in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” Technically speaking, she's also Agent Carter, and Emily VanCamp is a big name in the TV world now. Could Marvel have introduced her in the film specifically so they can carry her over to the TV show and tell stories set in two different time periods? I haven't heard anyone say that's what they're doing, but it certainly opens up some interesting possibilities for whoever ends up working on the show.
As successful as Marvel's been in movies so far, TV is a very different animal, and so far, the results have been decidedly mixed. I don't hate “Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” the way so many people seem to, but I definitely think the show has been a mixed bag from the start, and it's still not really focused enough to make it a must-watch. The Netflix series that they're working towards, including “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” and whatever it is they're dong with Iron Fist and Luke Cage, sound to me like they could be exciting, built around great characters, and at the very least, I think the Daredevil series is in great hands.
I'm not sure who they're looking at to be the “Agent Carter” show-runner, but I hope they pick somebody who has a strong take on not only the character but the era in which the show will be set. There are strong possibilities inherent to the premise, and Atwell deserves a strong showcase. If they do use this to keep original programming on the air in the gap between the fall and spring sections of the “Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” series, then it gives them room to experiment and try something exciting. If Marvel is going to make their shows into the same sort of cultural events that their movies are so far, they're going to have to aim high and put their full energy into each thing. If there's anything that is true about the TV landscape today, it is that okay isn't good enough.
It has already been announced that Tara Butters and Michele Fazekas will be showrunners of the potential series.
Not sure I’d want to watch a series knowing that the villains win in the end.
Uh….they don’t.
well, Agent Carter could, at most, delay HYDRA from taking over SHIELD way earlier. Maybe she’s responsible for the de-body-ing of Zola!
Hydra aren’t the only villains in the Marvel Universe.
If they stay true to the characters it will be a great show. Especially they hold tight to 13 episodes. Shows that into the 20’s sometimes is just filler to get to the end of the season. Only exception is the Black List, every show has been strong in story. Especially with Red being on forefront.
Well, this is certainly a much better idea than “Agents of SHIELD,” because the period/prequel nature of it means that the writers won’t be forced to operate within the narrow confines of the current Marvel Cinematic Universe. Telling regular old stories about what it was like to work in SHIELD in the early days, with the Cold War and Eisenhower and the dawn of the military industrial complex? Could be very cool and interesting.
That being said, network TV has yet to prove they know how to do justice to a period show. We’ve had Pan Am and The Playboy Club both crash and burn instantly, and I would say part of the reason for that is because the networks are terrified of portraying a far less egalitarian period of American history with any accuracy. They just want to do flashy shows about pretty waitresses and cars with tailfins. Having female showrunners (as one commenter indicates) should make a dent in that problem, since they’ll presumably be more committed to showcasing what the reality was for women in the workplace (and not just in a benign, surface-y, “It’s okay because the boss is an old fuddy-duddy who doesn’t get it,” kind of way).
I agree about the problems of period shows on the major networks, I don’t think the gender politics issue really applies to “Agent Carter” — the source material, such as it is (“Captain America: The First Avenger”), was not terribly interested in that either. And Peggy would be starting out, presumably, as one of the founding members, so she’s already shattered the glass ceiling to a great extent.
The last successful Prime Time Network period drama was “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”; which also had women-in-a-less-progressive-workplace theme.
I think the concept has some juice behind it; as the recent X-Men movies and Watchmen (the comic) have proven, audiences like to see American history through the lens of superhero involvement.
However, the same problem(s) that plague “Agents of SHIELD” would be repeated – ordinary people in an extraordinary world are boring. Agent Carter would just be Phil Coulson all over again, a somewhat interesting character from the movies transplanted to a rote procedural and surrounded by bland nobodies wielding guns & gadgets.
Casting would have to be impeccable, and getting Dominic Cooper back to play Howard Stark might not be possible (although if his Bond show on BBC doesn’t come back, maybe.)
The obvious route is to make this like Marvel’s Mad Men… with spies and stuff. That way, you can get fun cold war-era spy stories mixed with period gender issues, office politics, and baby boomer family nostalgia. See also: The Americans (but circa 1950).
I like Agents of SHIELD quite a bit.
That said, I’d much rather see an Agent Carter series. I love the idea and I love Haley Atwell. If it’s anything like the short they included with the Iron Man 3 release, it’ll be fantastic. Plus, they can introduce some older members of the Marvel lexicon like the original Human Torch that was teased about in the first Captain America film.
I’m hoping for Lake Bell as Jessica Jones.
“Anything that puts Hayley Atwell on my TV once a week is a good thing.”
Truer words were never spoken.
I don’t think Emily VanCamp will be able to get away from “Revenge” so that’s not likely to happen. She may appear in “Agents of SHIELD” occasionally, though. They will nab as many Avengers characters as are willing to do TV.
I assume, and hope, the gang of misfits led by Neal McDonough will also be in this “Agent Carter” series. That would make sense and flesh out the show very well.
A period action-adventure Marvel series is a great idea and if they aren’t going to fill in the gaps in the Captain’s WWII adventures, this may be a way of doing it tangentially in a sidequel sort of way.
Aside from Cap not appearing regularly, the challenge will be to replace the chemistry Tommy Lee Jones provided in The First Avenger.