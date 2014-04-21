Turns out HBO GO is valuable for one main reason: You can watch Lena Dunham have sex without your dad in the room. In this funny promo, HBO alerts you to the dangers of watching HBO with a parent around — as if “Girls” wasn't purposely awkward enough. Interestingly, I think the most embarrassing thing I've ever watched with parents in the room was HBO's “Sex and the City.” I believe Charlotte uttered the phrase “I'm the up-the-butt girl” at least 45 times during that particular episode. Thanks for finally getting around to fixing my trauma, HBO.
HBO Admits it’s Awkward to Watch HBO With Your Parents
Louis VIrtel 04.21.14 4 years ago
