HBO Admits it’s Awkward to Watch HBO With Your Parents

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Turns out HBO GO is valuable for one main reason: You can watch Lena Dunham have sex without your dad in the room. In this funny promo, HBO alerts you to the dangers of watching HBO with a parent around — as if “Girls” wasn't purposely awkward enough. Interestingly, I think the most embarrassing thing I've ever watched with parents in the room was HBO's “Sex and the City.” I believe Charlotte uttered the phrase “I'm the up-the-butt girl” at least 45 times during that particular episode. Thanks for finally getting around to fixing my trauma, HBO.