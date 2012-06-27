HBO announces ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 3 production details

HBO has announced a few tantalizing production details for the third season of its Emmy-winning drama “Game of Thrones.”
As we already knew, “Game of Thrones” will return to production in early July, with Belfast, Northern Ireland remaining its key production hub.
The show will continue to shoot in Iceland, which played North of the Wall last season, and Croatia, which played Qarth and surrounding environs in Season 2. “Game of Thrones” will also be adding Morocco to its shooting schedule for this run of episodes.
HBO announced that David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, Bryan Cogman, George R.R. Martin and Vanessa Taylor are all returning as writers for next season. Alex Graves, Michelle MacLaren, Dan Minahan, David Nutter and Alik Sakharov are set to direct next season, as are Benioff & Weiss, with the showrunners making their joint debuts behind the “GoT” cameras.
That’s presumably [or possibly] not a full list of directors and it doesn’t include series regular Alan Taylor, who will be tackling “Thor 2,” or Neil Marshall, who earned great acclaim for last season’s “Blackwater” episode.
The network only teases that casting is underway. Stay tuned for more details.
Morocco has to be Dorne. Awesome.
You would think that would make perfect sense, but there haven’t been any casting announcements for anyone in that area. Maybe it is Astapor?
Has there been any casting announcements besides Stannis’ daughter?
I’d say Astapor/Yunkai. I’m rereading ASoS now and there aren’t any scenes set in Dorne.
I don’t think that rules it out, though. The third book is the first one to feature Dorne as a real presence beyond backstory and wine, and considering how prominent the Martells become we may see the Red Viper before we did in the book.
I don’t think you’ll see Dorne this season. Remember it only covers roughly the first half of book 3
I love that I knew this wouldn’t tell me anything all that interesting but clicked it eagerly anyway. Hello, my name is Hatfield and I’m a Throneaholic.
Where’s the “like” button?!
Lol yea where is that damn like button?
I have a stupid question.
I don’t understand the directing logistics.
So clearly all the Icelandic or Croatian stuff is done in one burst of a couple of weeks each and they only keep the actors and crew there for as short a time as possible.
So… if a director is shooting for a week or so in Northern Ireland on an episode, when does s/he shoot the Icelandic or Croatian scenes?
Does s/he have a few weeks off from production and then fly to Iceland or Croatia and shoot the relevant scenes from his/her episode when the time comes?
Or (and this sounds more practical) does one director do all the Icelandic and/or Croatian scenes and the credit just goes to the director who did the work on the Northern Irish stuff (as that was the bulk of the episode anyway)?
I’m just curious and in need of knowledge.
*
I’ve wondered this as well. Maybe the directors just fly to different locations throughout their shooting time, but that seems like a lot of added stress on top of the actual directing work.
Yes except the Icelandic and Croatian scenes surely aren’t shot concurrently with the Northern Ireland scenes as that would necessitate three crews and department heads etc.
So it’s either 1 director for Iceland and Croatia
OR
Northern Ireland in say, August/September, Iceland in October and Croatia in November, with directors returning for their relevant scenes.
The second CAN’T be the way it’s done. It’s just not practical. Surely, it’s the first option above.
Anyone enlighten us?
*
Neil Marshall said he would direct again if asked so fingers crossed.
Michelle MacLaren is a fantastic director. She’s done some really great work on Breaking Bad over the years, so I’m excited to see what she’ll do here.