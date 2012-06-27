HBO announces ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 3 production details

HBO has announced a few tantalizing production details for the third season of its Emmy-winning drama “Game of Thrones.”

As we already knew, “Game of Thrones” will return to production in early July, with Belfast, Northern Ireland remaining its key production hub.

The show will continue to shoot in Iceland, which played North of the Wall last season, and Croatia, which played Qarth and surrounding environs in Season 2. “Game of Thrones” will also be adding Morocco to its shooting schedule for this run of episodes.

HBO announced that David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, Bryan Cogman, George R.R. Martin and Vanessa Taylor are all returning as writers for next season. Alex Graves, Michelle MacLaren, Dan Minahan, David Nutter and Alik Sakharov are set to direct next season, as are Benioff & Weiss, with the showrunners making their joint debuts behind the “GoT” cameras.

That’s presumably [or possibly] not a full list of directors and it doesn’t include series regular Alan Taylor, who will be tackling “Thor 2,” or Neil Marshall, who earned great acclaim for last season’s “Blackwater” episode.

The network only teases that casting is underway. Stay tuned for more details.