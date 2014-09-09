HBO announces premiere date for ‘The Comeback,’ ‘The Newsroom’ and ‘Getting On’

09.09.14 4 years ago

HBO announces premiere date for “The Comeback,” “The Newsroom” and “Getting On”
All three return on Nov. 9.

Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake lend their voices to Apple”s iPhone ads
At today”s Apple event, the late-night pals were revealed to be singing iPhone 6 promos.

Donald Trump: Joan Rivers will appear on 2 “Celebrity Apprentice” episodes next season
“Joan plays my advisor in two episodes. She was great!” says Trump.

Joan Rivers will get a full Broadway tribute after all
The Broadway League has reversed its decision, and all theaters will dim their lights tonight in honor of the late comedienne.

Netflix orders its first docuseries: “Chef”s Table”
“Jiro Dreams of Sushi” filmmaker David Gelb is behind the six-episode series that goes inside the lives of talented chefs.

“24”s” Rami Malek to play “Mr. Robot” on USA
Malek will play a brilliant cyber security engineer by day and a vigilante hacker by night.

E! gives Christina Milian a reality show
“Christina Milian Turned Up” debuts early next year.

“Portlandia”s” Season 5 guest-stars include Matt Groening, Paul Reubens and Jane Lynch
Olivia Wilde and Natasha Lyonne will also guest, as well as regular Jeff Goldblum.

NBC orders “The Curse Of The Fuentes Women” from “Ugly Betty” creator
The magical Latino family drama “explores the power of memory and mythology in shaping our destinies.”

“Boardwalk Empire” returns to 2.4 million viewers
That”s up from the 2.2 million from last season”s finale. PLUS: “The Leftovers” ends its 1st season with 1.5 million.

