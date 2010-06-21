HBO bites into another season of ‘True Blood’

As “True Blood” fans know, waiting sucks. But at least HBO isn’t making fans wait to find out if their favorite vampire soap opera will be back for a fourth season.

On Monday (June 21), HBO announced that “True Blood” has been renewed for a 12-episode fourth season, set to begin production early next year and premiere in the summer of 2011.

“The new season of ‘True Blood’ is off to a terrific start, as enthusiasm for this unique show continues to build among both subscribers and critics,” says HBO Programming President Michael Lombardo. “We’re looking forward to more chills from Alan Ball and his gifted team next year.”

The third “True Blood” season premiered on June 13 and drew 5.1 million viewers for its first airing, not quite a record for the bloodsucking series, but up 38 percent from last summer’s season premiere.

“I am beyond thrilled to be able to continue working with this amazing cast and crew,” states Alan Ball, who developed the series from Charlaine Harris’ novel series. “This is the most fun I have ever had.”

A two-time Golden Globe nominee for Best Television Series, Drama, “True Blood” features an ensemble cast including Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgard and more.