HBO bumps ‘The Leftovers’ by two weeks

04.25.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

HBO has delayed the premiere of the summer drama “The Leftovers” by two weeks.

That's about all there is to this story. Sorry.

After announcing three weeks ago that “The Leftovers” would launch on Sunday, June 15 at 10 p.m., HBO said today that the premiere has now been shifted to June 29. 

Per HBO, a slight shift in the production schedule led to the slight premiere shift, but this still keeps “The Leftovers” in line with the June window revealed back in January, so it's all good. The only real impact here is that “The Leftovers” will no longer premiere after the “Game of Thrones” season finale, which would have given it a nice bump.

“True Blood” will still launch its seventh and final season on June 22.

“The Leftovers” is based on Tom Perrotta's novel, which focuses on the aftermath of a Rapture-type event that may or may not have been the actual Rapture. 

Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Liv Tyler, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Carrie Coon, Ann Dowd, Michael Gaston, Emily Meade, Annie Q, Margaret Qualley, Amanda Warren and Chris Zylka lead the ensemble cast playing people who were “left behind” and have to deal with their changed lives.

Perrotta wrote the pilot for “The Leftovers” with Damon Lindelof, who serves as series showrunner.

HBO is premiering the first full trailer for “The Leftovers” this Sunday (April 27) before a new “Game of Thrones.”

