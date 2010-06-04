HBO cancels ‘The Life and Times of Tim’

Booo… Just when you thought things couldn’t get any more awkward for poor Tim, HBO has cancelled his cult animated comedy.

According to Deadline.com , HBO has opted not to renew “The Life and Times of Tim,” which aired for two misadventure-filled seasons.

“The Life and Times of Tim” spent this past season paired with fellow MRC offering “The Ricky Gervais Show.” However, while “The Ricky Gervais Show” was renewed months ago, “Tim” had been in a holding pattern.

However, don’t totally give up hope for the Steve Dildarian-created comedy. The website says that MRC is shopping the series to other outlets, including logical fits like Comedy Central, Cartoon Network and TBS.

This would hardly be the first time that “The Life and Times of Tim” had to struggle to find a home. The original pilot bounced from FOX to Comedy Central and, on the production side, had to be jettisoned by Warner Brothers TV before it could land at MRC and HBO.