HBO cancels ‘The Life and Times of Tim’

Booo… Just when you thought things couldn’t get any more awkward for poor Tim, HBO has cancelled his cult animated comedy.
According to Deadline.com, HBO has opted not to renew “The Life and Times of Tim,” which aired for two misadventure-filled seasons.
“The Life and Times of Tim” spent this past season paired with fellow MRC offering “The Ricky Gervais Show.” However, while “The Ricky Gervais Show” was renewed months ago, “Tim” had been in a holding pattern.
However, don’t totally give up hope for the Steve Dildarian-created comedy. The website says that MRC is shopping the series to other outlets, including logical fits like Comedy Central, Cartoon Network and TBS.
This would hardly be the first time that “The Life and Times of Tim” had to struggle to find a home. The original pilot bounced from FOX to Comedy Central and, on the production side, had to be jettisoned by Warner Brothers TV before it could land at MRC and HBO.
I loved the first season. Nothing is funnier than Tim and the Boss scenes. And who could forget Keith the dog?
Really a shame.
I think if AMC wants to really step up to their recent claims of being hip, they should snatch this up. Though I’d personally rather see it on a network where they can curse, I think they could still be just as funny within the confines of AMC.
This is a really good show. I’m happy that they’re not giving up on it and shopping it around to other networks. It could certainly fit well on Adult Swim with its 15 minute time slots. Sad about the “salty” language having to be eliminated if it’s going to basic cable, but perhaps they’ll leave it and use bleeps, which may even make it that much funnier.
Hmm i agree with you the language can be bleeped and still have effect it’s not like people will miss that aspect. And i really do think Adult Swim would be the most suitible home for this hilarious show, seriously i was crying with laughter the latest series.
bare love for tim