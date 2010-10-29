HBO comedy may pair ‘In the Loop’ team, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

10.29.10 8 years ago 2 Comments
HBO has ordered a comedy pilot titled “Veep” from Armando Iannucci.
The pilot focuses on a female senator who becomes vice president and has to learn what her new job actually entails.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is in talks to star in the project, but negotiations are far from complete. Dreyfus, who just completed an Emmy-winning run on “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” appeared on multiple episodes of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in its most recent season.
In addition to co-writing the “Veep” script with Simon Blackwell, Iannucci will direct and executive produce.
Iannucci and Blackwell were nominated for an Oscar (along with Jesse Armstrong and Tony Roche) for their screenplay for the dark political comedy “In the Loop.” Iannucci’s British TV credits include “I’m Alan Patridge” and “The Thick of It.”
Oddly, this is the second VP-driven pilot of this development season, following an untitled ABC drama from writers Sheldon Turner and Shaun Cassidy.

