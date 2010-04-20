HBO enthusiastically renews ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Coming off one of the show’s most successful seasons, HBO has long maintained that another season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” would come just as soon as Larry David decided he wanted to do one. Apparently David has decided.

HBO announced on Tuesday (April 20) that “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has been picked up for a 10-episode eighth season. Production on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” will begin this summer and the new season will premiere in 2011.

“After much soul searching — and by the way, it was nowhere to be found — I have decided to do another season of ‘Curb,'” Larry David says in the HBO statement. I look forward to the end of shooting, when I can once again resume the hunt for my elusive soul. I know it”s here somewhere or perhaps in the rugged mountainous regions of Pakistan.”

The seventh “Curb Your Enthusiasm” season had its finale last November. That season was built around a “Seinfeld” reunion, which helped give the comedy a solid ratings boost.

States Michael Lombardo, president, Programming Group and West Coast Operations, HBO, “Larry always loves to paint himself into a corner, and after the incredibly wonderful seventh season of ‘Curb,’ you have to ask, ‘How does he ever top this?’ But he always finds a way. We can’t wait to see what he does in season eight.”

The HBO release doesn’t specifically say how, exactly, David plans to top himself, but one might draw a hint from the information that production on Season Eight will take place in both Los Angeles and New York.

Not enough of a hint for you? Stay tuned for more information.