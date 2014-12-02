HBO picks up ’70s NYC rock “n” roll drama from Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger

Scorsese directed the pilot of the untitled series, whose cast includes Bobby Cannavale, Andrew “Dice” Clay, Ray Romano, Olivia Wilde, Juno Temple and Max Casella. Here”s the pitch: “Set in 1970s New York, the series will explore the drug-and sex-fueled music business as punk and disco were breaking out, all through the eyes of a record executive trying to resurrect his label and find the next new sound.”

Anderson Cooper returns to work tonight after undergoing an emergency appendectomy

The CNN anchor thought he had food poisoning. After undergoing surgery on Sunday night, Cooper is expected to return to work this evening.

“Nurse Jackie” books Chris Elliott

He”ll play an idiosyncratic patient on the penultimate episode of the Showtime series.

CBS threatens to go dark on Dish Network on Thursday

Says the network: “Unless agreements are reached, however, our viewers should be prepared to lose CBS from their Dish systems on Thursday evening at 7:00 PM/ET.”

“Project Runway” turns 10

Bravo introduced the world to Tim Gunn on Dec. 1, 2004. Around that time, as EW notes, “reality TV wasn”t exactly held in high regard. Thanks to ‘Runway,' though, a very different sub-genre of reality TV has since emerged.”

Teresa Giudice isn”t expected to film “Real Housewives” before going to prison

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reports to prison next month.

Netflix exec calls grabbing Tina Fey”s NBC comedy “probably one of the most remarkable developments of the last couple of years in television”

Chief content officer Ted Sarandos says he got a call from Tina Fey about “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and after meeting with her said, “Look, if you can work it out with NBC, we”d love to do it.” He adds: “And within 12 hours, we”d seen nine of the 13 episodes. And within four days, the deal was done. So for us it was this huge thing, but the whole thing happened in four days.”

“Don't drink that!”: Conan makes another Bill Cosby joke

Cosby surfaced in Conan's “What Conan”s Watching” segment. PLUS: Mindy Kaling got wasted at Conan”s house with his wife while he was out.