HBO orders a third helping of ‘Hung’

HBO has ordered a third season of the gigolo semi-comedy “Hung.”

The cable network announced on Wednesday (Sept. 1) that the 10-episode third season of “Hung” will air in 2011 with the core creative team and cast remaining in place.

“Hung,” which stars Thomas Jane as a man who makes use of his One Special Gift to try keeping his family afloat in a recession economy premiered last summer. The show’s second season launched this June and will wrap up on September 12.

For its first season, “Hung” earned Golden Globe nominations for stars Jane and Jane Adams, plus a Writers Guild Nomination and even an Emmy nod for cinematography.

