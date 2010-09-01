HBO orders a third helping of ‘Hung’

#HBO
09.01.10 8 years ago 8 Comments
[Lead with lazy penis joke.]
HBO has ordered a third season of the gigolo semi-comedy “Hung.”
[Place second lame penis joke here.]
The cable network announced on Wednesday (Sept. 1) that the 10-episode third season of “Hung” will air in 2011 with the core creative team and cast remaining in place.
“Hung,” which stars Thomas Jane as a man who makes use of his One Special Gift to try keeping his family afloat in a recession economy premiered last summer. The show’s second season launched this June and will wrap up on September 12.
[It’s been too long without a penis reference. Insert one here.]
For its first season, “Hung” earned Golden Globe nominations for stars Jane and Jane Adams, plus a Writers Guild Nomination and even an Emmy nod for cinematography.
[Conclude with one last lazy penis joke.]

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO
TAGSHBOHUNGrenewal

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP