HBO orders a third helping of ‘Hung’

HBO has ordered a third season of the gigolo semi-comedy “Hung.”
The cable network announced on Wednesday (Sept. 1) that the 10-episode third season of “Hung” will air in 2011 with the core creative team and cast remaining in place.
“Hung,” which stars Thomas Jane as a man who makes use of his One Special Gift to try keeping his family afloat in a recession economy premiered last summer. The show’s second season launched this June and will wrap up on September 12.
For its first season, “Hung” earned Golden Globe nominations for stars Jane and Jane Adams, plus a Writers Guild Nomination and even an Emmy nod for cinematography.
One of the worst shows on TV. Its painful to watch.
Agreed.
Great News. The best half hour on the air ..and with surprisingly little to no jokes abou the title subject. Were are the f’ng episode reviews? ;)
I was a little concerned because the ratings weren’t as good as you could expect with that big True Blood Lead-In in mind.
u disgrace the handle ‘david brent’ by liking this garbage, unfunny show
In regards to Kabak’s post…Isn’t there supposed to be some rule about not insulting other posters?
Personally, while I admit Hung isn’t a particularly “good” show, I still think most episodes are mildly enjoyable if you don’t go in expecting anything special.
cyclops999 – That “no insults” rule is Sepinwall’s rule. That being said, I would certainly delete any insulting that got too harsh or too personal.
-Daniel
anyone calling this a comedy is out of their minds
That’s the only thing you are right about. Like Weeds it’s a slow told (in agood way) tragicomedy and character study. Not a fast paced sitcom with a high gags per minute average.