HBO orders Julia Louis-Dreyfus comedy ‘Veep’

HBO has ordered the political comedy “Veep,” starring Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus, to series.

“Veep” comes from “In The Loop” and “The Thick of It” scribes Armando Iannucci and Simon Blackwell, with a pilot directed by Iannucci. The comedy will shoot in Baltimore beginning this fall and will premiere on HBO in 2012.

Louis-Dreyfus stars as Senator Selina Meyer, who becomes Vice President and lears that “the job is nothing like she expected.” Anna Chlumsky, who co-starred in “In the Loop,” plays the VP’s chief of staff. The “Veep” cast also includes Sufe Bradshaw, Tony Hale, Reid Scott, Tim Simons and Matt Walsh.

“Armando Iannucci is a master of smart, savvy humor, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the sharpest comic actors around,” states Sue Naegle, president, HBO Entertainment. “We look forward to a memorable series from them and fellow executive producers Frank Rich and Christopher Godsick.”

Iannucci adds, “I’m thrilled more than anyone is legally entitled to be. HBO is the dream network to make television for, and I”m excited to be working with such a superb and funny cast headed by the uber-superb-and-funny Julia Louis-Dreyfus. If making season one of ‘Veep’ is as much fun as making the pilot, then I can die chuckling. Plus, we get to say rude words.”

Louis-Dreyfus earned seven Emmy nominations and a win for her long run on NBC’s “Seinfeld.” She followed that role with five Emmy nods and a win for CBS’ “The New Adventures of Old Christine.”

“It is a true delight to work with HBO and Armando Iannucci,” Louis-Dreyfus states in the HBO release. “I take the role of vice president very seriously, and although everyone says this is a comedy, I don”t think there is anything funny at all about me being a heartbeat away from the presidency.”

“Veep” will be executive produced by Iannucci, Christopher Godsick and New York Magazine’s Frank Rich, with Blackwell serving as co-executive producer and Louis-Dreyfus as producer.