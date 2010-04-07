HBO picks up ‘Entourage’ star’s ‘Teenage Paparazzo’ doc

HBO has acquired the rights to “Teenage Paparazzo,” the documentary directed by “Entourage” star Adrian Grenier which premiered earlier this year at Sundance.

The plot turns the camera on 14-year-old celebrity paparazzo photographer Austin Visschedyk, one who had been shooting Grenier himself, becoming a cinematic conversation on celebrity influence on entertainment and youth culture. It includes interviews with other actors and celebs like Paris Hilton, Matt Damon, Eva Longoria, Alec Baldwin and Whoopi Goldberg; additionally, bloggers, fans, critics, historians and other weigh in, as Grenier gets to know Visschedyk and his family.

This is the second documentary helmed by Grenier that the cable network has picked up: the 33-year-old actor’s “Shot in the Dark,” a highly personal film, was aired in 2007.

