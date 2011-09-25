HBO releases new teaser promos for ‘Luck’, ‘Game of Thrones’

09.26.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

Viewers of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” premiere were treated to two new teaser promos prior to the show – one for the second season of “Game of Thrones”, the other for the network’s upcoming horse-racing drama “Luck” starring Dustin Hoffman and Nick Nolte. Both are set to premiere in 2012.

Okay, so talk about teaser – the “Game of Thrones” promo barely even counts as that. Over the course of 17 seconds all you get is a bunch of whiz-bang fire imagery and an ominous voice whispering “The night is dark and full of terrors” before the title explodes on screen against a black background. Ooooo….

The “Luck” teaser, which actually earns the designation at 45 seconds long, offers us actual footage of the new series, which centers on several characters tied to the world of horse-racing. The show was created by “Deadwood” showrunner David Milch, with a pilot episode directed by Michael Mann. Hoffman plays gambler Chester “Ace” Bernstein and Nolte stars as “The Old Man”, a veteran horse trainer. The cast also includes Dennis Farina, Gary Stevens, John Ortiz and Jill Hennessy. Check out the promo below:

So, are you excited for “Game of Thrones” season 2? Looking forward to seeing heavyweights Hoffman and Nolte as small-screen regulars? Let us know in the comments!

